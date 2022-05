Share · View all patches · Build 8720099 · Last edited 11 May 2022 – 17:09:11 UTC by Wendy

Smol update! We quadrupled the amount of achievements in the game based on your suggestions 😄

Also fixed achievement progress that counted in places it shouldn't and fixed quick chat activating while typing in chat

These aren't too difficult to get but we wanted a better baseline of achievements before getting to the more difficult ones 🏒