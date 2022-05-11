Fast Travel Added!

Today we pushed out an update that features the much requested fast travel ability. However, in order to take advantage of this feature you must own both airports on an island. Once you do just select fast travel option within the World Map and you will spawn inside the aircraft on the chosen island. Depending on the aircraft selected this can save you a ton of time traveling between airports during the end game. You still have to land though!

Other notes:

— Added Korean localization.

— Fixed localization bugs.

— Fixed a few Ring Rush bugs where you couldn’t earn anything but a Gold medal (you no longer need to land within the time limit on some of these missions).

Look for a big Multiplayer stability update in the near future.