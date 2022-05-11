 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Ultrawings 2 update for 11 May 2022

Fast Travel Added!

Share · View all patches · Build 8719997 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Today we pushed out an update that features the much requested fast travel ability. However, in order to take advantage of this feature you must own both airports on an island. Once you do just select fast travel option within the World Map and you will spawn inside the aircraft on the chosen island. Depending on the aircraft selected this can save you a ton of time traveling between airports during the end game. You still have to land though!
Other notes:
— Added Korean localization.
— Fixed localization bugs.
— Fixed a few Ring Rush bugs where you couldn’t earn anything but a Gold medal (you no longer need to land within the time limit on some of these missions).

Look for a big Multiplayer stability update in the near future.

Changed files in this update

Ultrawings 2 Content Depot 1485141
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.