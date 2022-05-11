1.45 EA - Update 6 - Skill shop

-Fixed bug "Eclipse" trigger mechanics were incorrect.

-Fixed bug with "Doors" animations.

-Changed item display graphic.

-Doubled effects to "Life potion" and "Mana potion".

-Added sell value to "Furniture" craftable items.

-Added "Day and Night" icons in the "Time" window.

-Introduction to the new "Shill shop" mechanics, player will be able to find "Skill shops".

-All the characters can learn all the skills available in the "Skill shop".

-This new "Skill shop" mechanic will be improved and extended in future updates.

-Added multiple NPCs with "Skill shop", they have different spawning conditions and locations.

-Added more "Cave" levels in the "Coniferous forest".

-Improved "Gardening" mechanics.

-Added new "Key" recipes in the "Summoning" scene.

-Oven crafting menu splitted into "Cooking" and "Smelting" crafting menus.

-Now "Hunting" animals requires a "Knife".

-Changed "Knife" crafting recipe.