Light Paradox update for 11 May 2022

1.45 EA - Update 6 - Skill shop

Share · View all patches · Build 8719733 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixed bug "Eclipse" trigger mechanics were incorrect.
-Fixed bug with "Doors" animations.
-Changed item display graphic.
-Doubled effects to "Life potion" and "Mana potion".
-Added sell value to "Furniture" craftable items.
-Added "Day and Night" icons in the "Time" window.

-Introduction to the new "Shill shop" mechanics, player will be able to find "Skill shops".
-All the characters can learn all the skills available in the "Skill shop".
-This new "Skill shop" mechanic will be improved and extended in future updates.
-Added multiple NPCs with "Skill shop", they have different spawning conditions and locations.

-Added more "Cave" levels in the "Coniferous forest".
-Improved "Gardening" mechanics.
-Added new "Key" recipes in the "Summoning" scene.
-Oven crafting menu splitted into "Cooking" and "Smelting" crafting menus.
-Now "Hunting" animals requires a "Knife".
-Changed "Knife" crafting recipe.

