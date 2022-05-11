[title] Hotfix 1.01

Share · View all patches · Build 8719659 · Last edited 11 May 2022 – 15:09:28 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello!

Thank you for playing the game. We brought some patches here:

Patch Notes:

Support full screen mode

Fixed issue where the medic commander image lingering after death

Fixed issue where switching controls caused corrupted save data

Fixed issue where "Squad" achievement wasn't unlocked

What's up next? (Coming to this week)

Reworking terrorists: Improving each class's personality, changing the combat system through machine gun element change

Speeding up the pace of the Campaign

We're working hard to make the game better. If you have something to tell us, feel free to leave feedback and questions, and chat with us about the game. It would be really helpful!

Discord: https://discord.gg/rbNrc8MWpS

Twitter: https://twitter.com/magiccubegames

Stay tuned! Talk soon!