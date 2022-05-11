 Skip to content

Cute Invaders update for 11 May 2022

[title] Hotfix 1.01

Build 8719659

Hello!

Thank you for playing the game. We brought some patches here:

Patch Notes:

  • Support full screen mode
  • Fixed issue where the medic commander image lingering after death
  • Fixed issue where switching controls caused corrupted save data
  • Fixed issue where "Squad" achievement wasn't unlocked

What's up next? (Coming to this week)

  • Reworking terrorists: Improving each class's personality, changing the combat system through machine gun element change
  • Speeding up the pace of the Campaign

We're working hard to make the game better. If you have something to tell us, feel free to leave feedback and questions, and chat with us about the game. It would be really helpful!
Discord: https://discord.gg/rbNrc8MWpS
Twitter: https://twitter.com/magiccubegames

Stay tuned! Talk soon!

