Version 1.0 is available!

Hello, friends!

I am glad to announce that version 1.0 is now available!

This means that the main work is finished and the REPLIKATOR has finally reached a full release.

For nine months in early access, the game has undergone significant changes and has become better thanks to everyone who shared feedback with me!

Some changes in the v. 1.0 update:

Added secret rooms (look for special buttons on the walls).

New challenge arenas. (you can get there through a portal that opens under certain conditions)

Добавлена система дополнительных наград за прохождение уровней.

The balance has been heavily redesigned.

Added the final boss.

The maximum number of implants has been increased to 15.

Now, after activation of replication, there is a possibility of failure of the implant when receiving damage.

During boss battles, the implant can also be damaged.

Redesigned some implants and weapons, including VCG10000.

Fixed a large number of bugs.

Small visual improvements.

Many other changes and improvements.

Localization into Spanish. In the future, I hope to add other localizations.

The work continues.

I plan to release new updates in the future, including bug fixes, game balance improvements, and possibly adding new content.