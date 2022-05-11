Update 3 Hotfixes 2

Share · View all patches · Build 8719398 · Last edited 11 May 2022 – 14:26:09 UTC by Wendy

We are pushing out a patch to fix a lot of minor issues, as well as some quality-of-life!

Typos & Text fixes

Abilities that are behaving incorrectly

Cameras that are wonky

Ultrawide monitor support

Fixing some Ui behavior

Meanwhile, we're hard at work on Update 4 - a three-way split between new-player upgrades, seasoned player upgrades, and freaking cool stuff!

Do you have ideas or opinions on what we should be building?

We talk about it daily in the discord!