Update 3 Hotfixes 2

We are pushing out a patch to fix a lot of minor issues, as well as some quality-of-life!
- Typos & Text fixes
- Abilities that are behaving incorrectly
- Cameras that are wonky
- Ultrawide monitor support
- Fixing some Ui behavior
Meanwhile, we're hard at work on Update 4 - a three-way split between new-player upgrades, seasoned player upgrades, and freaking cool stuff!
Do you have ideas or opinions on what we should be building?
We talk about it daily in the discord!
