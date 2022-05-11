 Skip to content

Yaengard update for 11 May 2022

Update 3 Hotfixes 2

Update 3 Hotfixes 2

We are pushing out a patch to fix a lot of minor issues, as well as some quality-of-life!

  • Typos & Text fixes
  • Abilities that are behaving incorrectly
  • Cameras that are wonky
  • Ultrawide monitor support
  • Fixing some Ui behavior

Meanwhile, we're hard at work on Update 4 - a three-way split between new-player upgrades, seasoned player upgrades, and freaking cool stuff!

Do you have ideas or opinions on what we should be building?
We talk about it daily in the discord!

