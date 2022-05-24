Update 5 Fixes v0.5.2.1

Hi Pioneers!

Hello everyone, today’s patch has a bunch of Path/Block signals fixes to address some old issues and some of the new issues introduced in the last patch, there’s a few remaining issues/polish related to them that we are aware of so please check the “Known issues” section for more.

This patch should be pretty safe but if we somehow introduced some big bugs, please let us know over at our QA Site https://questions.satisfactorygame.com/ We’ll take a look at them ASAP!

See you again soon <3

BUG FIXES

Stations cannot be placed inside Path blocks anymore, path signals now give a proper error message if a station is found inside a block.

Short blocks, about 75% the size of a train cart, should now work with path signals.

Fixed Path signals placed right after a station being incorrectly reserved by trains going to the station.

If the timetable changes and the next station changes, trains should properly re-path now.

Fixed timetable getting “Invalid next stop” if the current station was removed when it is also the last station on the list.

Current stop should now properly display for clients in multiplayer or dedicated servers.

Fixed Truck Stations displaying at the center of the map

KNOWN ISSUES

Remaining issues related to Path/Block Signals in the scenarios we have looked at can be solved by rearranging the signalling, replacing path signals before stations with block signals, using path signals at intersections and block signals along one-directional tracks, so consider trying those options if you’re still having issues.

A reminder for people who have been having issues with unexpected crashes on startup or weird behaviour with the game, in that case please try to verify your game files.

You can do this on Steam by Right Clicking the game in your Library > Properties > Local Files > Verify integrity of game files...

And on Epic by clicking on the three dots (“...”) next to the title or at the right side, depending on your selected library view > Verify

This may or may not redownload a large amount of files which might take a while depending on your internet connection or hard drive speeds so be wary of that.

If you are using mods, they might need to be updated or uninstalled after updating so please keep this in mind too.