Roots of Tomorrow English Version is Live !

Dear Farmers of Tomorrow,

Roots of Tomorrow’s English Release is finally here!

All the team wants to thank you for being patient.

This new update not only contains English localization, but also brings the Early Access phase to its end!

To celebrate this day, we prepared a brand new trailer for you!

**IMPORTANT

**

This update will render past saves obsolete. Playing on an old save after this update may cause significant gameplay issues. We highly recommend that you start a new save after this update.

BUG FIX



Deactivated cursor during cinematic cutscenes

Fixed the text displayed on the “Low Carbon” strategic choice in the Cattle Farming Region. The goal set by the strategic choice is now to build at least one solar panel

Fixed the problem where certain strategic choices would lead to corrupt saves

NEW

Added achievements

Graphical change : crops are now displayed in rows on fields

Graphical change : each crop now has its own 3D model on fields

Added a recap of all scores after a “Victory” ending.

English localization

DLCs

We prepared a few DLCs to go with this release.

A Beekeeping DLC, which will allow you to install beehives on all farms, produce/sell honey and preserve biodiversity.

An additional characters DLC, which offers 4 additional characters with unique perks.

A season pass, which offers the two previous DLCs an upcoming expansion : Urban Agriculture

This expansion will be set in the outskirts of a city, where you will be able to grow a variety of produce (vegetables, fruits, edible flowers and salads) on buildings, parks, and green spaces.

BUY A DLC = SAVE THE BEES !

Because Roots of Tomorrow is a game about agroecology, it was important to us to support the preservation of biodiversity.

This is why part of the income generated by the sales these DLCs will be donated to the non profit “Un toit pour les abeilles” (“A roof for bees”)

“Un Toit Pour Les Abeilles” is a network of nearly a hundred beekeepers who campaign for artisanal, local and bee-friendly beekeeping. For more than 10 years, the beekeepers of the network have been committed to safeguarding the bee, in particular through the sponsorship of beehives.

Click Here for more info

**

FUTURE UPDATES**

We are currently working on the next FREE EXPANSION of the game.

This new farm will be set in the Normandy region of France. This whole expansion will be centered around dairy farming. Here’s a sneak peak of the farm (WIP of course)







Join our Discord or Follow us on social media if you want to stay updated on future content.

And as always, we’re always open to your feedbacks, comments and suggestions

We hope that you enjoy yourselves on your sustainable farm !

The Gamabilis Team