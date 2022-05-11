Update incomiiiiiiiiiiiiing!

Hello, cultists,

How are you enjoying Forgive Me Father so far? We have great news - we have just started testing the first of the two big updates we promised you would come soon. Would you like to know more about what it's going to bring?

You will probably love to hear that a decent lump of the changes comes from your heads! That's right, we heeded your calls and are updating the game in ways you yourselves requested. For example - you will now get the death animation when you die and therefore will not be surprised and accidentally click something while furiously spamming Space!

For those who like to 100% the levels, we have added a feature that indicates that you are approaching the end of the level! So you won't suddenly exit the level without properly exploring it! That being said, you will also now have an option to use a Level Tracker that will show you exactly how you're progressing.

And guess what, the XP gain is being rebalanced as well! You should now feel much more comfortable with leveling up and will probably explore more of the Skill Tree during one playthrough. XP Gain Upgrades will also be more effective.

That's all we are going to reveal for now, but the complete change-log is going to be MUCH larger!

Did we tease your taste buds? We certainly hope so! The update should be released soon, but as we said in the beginning - we have just started testing it thoroughly, so please be patient for a little while yet, we need to make sure there are only pleasant surprises waiting for you :)

Most of the feedback the update is based on came through the Steam discussions and our official Discord. Feel free to join both! Also we'd appreciate any kind of reviews here on Steam, they really help.