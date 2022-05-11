 Skip to content

Dark Prospect update for 11 May 2022

Update 0.9.3 - private servers / custom games

Hello everyone,

With version 0.9.3 you can now host private games and also custom games, including custom settings for RTS/FPS, currently there are only some basic settings but it can be easily extended now -
just let me know what settings are missing.

Features:

*** General - Added private lobby.

  • General - Added custom games.**

  • FPS - Made firstaid kits buildable.

  • FPS - Added low health feedback for FPS.

  • FPS - Added buildsound for workbench.

  • FPS - Improved heal animation.

  • RTS - Fat explosion / Titan hit ground / Titan's stones now add fps impulse.

  • RTS - Add range attack for fat.

  • RTS - Add new armor for Titan.

  • RTS - Gastrap will now bypass armor and directly damage health.

  • RTS - Improved slug shooting.

  • General - Singleplayer return to main menu after win/loose.

New armor for Titan

Spitting range attack

FPS will fly away on big impacts

If you want to contribute to Dark Prospect or want to find other players,
join our Discord server.

Thank you to everyone who has supported us on this adventure so far.

Cashcowgames

