Medieval Fantasy Survival Simulator 2 Gladiator Edition update for 7 November 2022

Medieval Fantasy Survival Simulator 2: Gladiator Edition out NOW!

Medieval Fantasy Survival Simulator 2 Gladiator Edition update for 7 November 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

**Hello everyone!

We'd just like to announce that our new title and second installment of Medieval Fantasy Survival Simulator has now been released!

You can find the best deal in the links below, and please don't forget to follow our curator page for updates, future releases, and news.

We have been adding a large list of names to credits of future titles, as well as working on some projects where we will be choosing names of actual commenters to be a part of the story and characters in our games!

Don't be surprised if you end up seeing your name in future releases. 😊

We appreciate you and hope you enjoy your experience!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1932280/Medieval_Fantasy_Survival_Simulator_2_Gladiator_Edition/

Best bundle on sale:

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/13174/Randumb_Studios_Deluxe_Bundle/

Follow us here:

https://store.steampowered.com/curator/38637514**

