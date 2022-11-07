Medieval Fantasy Survival Simulator 2: Gladiator Edition out NOW!

**Hello everyone!

We'd just like to announce that our new title and second installment of Medieval Fantasy Survival Simulator has now been released!

We have been adding a large list of names to credits of future titles, as well as working on some projects where we will be choosing names of actual commenters to be a part of the story and characters in our games!

Don't be surprised if you end up seeing your name in future releases. 😊

We appreciate you and hope you enjoy your experience!

