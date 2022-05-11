 Skip to content

Sep's Diner update for 11 May 2022

Brand new UI and weekly challenge!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A lot of work has been done to change the UI, making it easier to use, more intuitive, and preparing next developments!

A new global score system for "Total" leaderboards has been set up: every game counts. That will now be all the money earned by playing, to reward people who play regularly.
Levels leaderboards stay the same, only the best score on each level.

And last but not least, a new level: weekly challenge! Each week, compete against other players by playing a completely unique level, including exclusive recipes! Play as much as you want before the end of the week, to beat the highest score and win the grand prize!

