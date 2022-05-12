ENGAGE V2.2

NEW
Avatars
o Artwork style refresh: hairstyles and design aligned more closely between platforms.
o New avatar clothing Full outfits
o New Character base mesh options, artwork refresh
o New Beard options (15 styles)
o New Avatar natural skin tone shader
o You can now apply decals to compatible full-body outfits in the avatar editor.
Camera
o The ENGAGE camera now includes a gallery feature, which you can use to view pictures that you have taken.
Cloud file manager (Beta) – selected ENTERPRISE clients only
o You can upload a picture that you take with the ENGAGE camera.
o You can now load 360 images in a Session and view them as spherical projection IFX.
o Files in your recycle bin no longer count towards your usage quota.
Gizmo
o Reset button was added to the gizmo so that you can return an object’s scale and rotation to initial values.
Portals
o You can now teleport into a portal.
Security and performance
o Implemented Session encryption for selected Enterprise customers on a trial basis.
IMPROVED
Audio
o Increased sensitivity of microphones so that you can speak with a quieter voice on an Oculus Quest 2 headset and still be heard in a Session. This update enhances support for guided meditation and other wellness use cases.
Accounts
o Added Mx option for titles.
Avatars
o Implemented a new shader system that applies simulated lighting to avatars.
o Updated locomotion system, poses, and animations.
o Improved support to restrict custom outfits to specific Enterprise groups.
o Clothing decals can now be restricted to a specific Enterprise group.
o The low-detail avatar toggle is now a hover state.
o Improved accuracy of lip-sync in recordings.
Gizmo
o Smoother and more fine-grained transformations are now possible.
o All transformations are now mapped to the left and right directions of the thumbstick on the right-hand controller.
o Reduced sensitivity of thumbstick translation for improved control.
Portals
o Significant improvements to the stability of portals.
Secuity and performance
o Important updates and improvements that benefit the stability of the platform.
FIXED
3D pen
o 3D pen drawings have accurately synchronized positions for all users, both as they are drawn and when saved.
o 3D pen drawing is not interrupted when you draw over interactive objects, such as whiteboards.
o Users that join a Session after the creation of a 3D pen drawing now see the drawing.
Accounts
o Ensured compatibility for older accounts to enable them to log in.
Avatars
o Seated avatars that enter away mode adopt the correct pose.
o Controller timeout interval reduced to limit unrealistic poses when a user puts their hand controllers down.
Cloud file manager (Beta) – selected ENTERPRISE clients only
o File extensions cannot be edited in the web manager.
o Periods that appear within a filename are displayed in the ENGAGE app.
o You can delete content files from the cloud file manager screens when in a Session.
Content Creator
o When you use the Gizmo to move IFX, repeated selection of an axis does not affect thumbstick control.
Events
o Missing language data for users no longer prevents attendee list pagination in the web manager.
Locations
o Locations that previously only appeared in search results are now included in the appropriate public or Enterprise group list.
Media
o The virtual keyboard no longer appears if your language is set to Korean and you share a web link.
Objects
o You can move images and sticky notes after you place them in front of a whiteboard.
Recordings
o When you choose to replace the audio in a recording within ENGAGE, the selection is not restricted to image files.
o You can disable user IFX for any specified users that were captured in a recording.
