ENGAGE V2.2

Share · View all patches · Build 8718943 · Last edited 12 May 2022 – 10:39:05 UTC by Wendy

NEW

Avatars

o Artwork style refresh: hairstyles and design aligned more closely between platforms.

o New avatar clothing Full outfits

o New Character base mesh options, artwork refresh

o New Beard options (15 styles)

o New Avatar natural skin tone shader

o You can now apply decals to compatible full-body outfits in the avatar editor.

Camera

o The ENGAGE camera now includes a gallery feature, which you can use to view pictures that you have taken.

Cloud file manager (Beta) – selected ENTERPRISE clients only

o You can upload a picture that you take with the ENGAGE camera.

o You can now load 360 images in a Session and view them as spherical projection IFX.

o Files in your recycle bin no longer count towards your usage quota.

Gizmo

o Reset button was added to the gizmo so that you can return an object’s scale and rotation to initial values.

Portals

o You can now teleport into a portal.

Security and performance

o Implemented Session encryption for selected Enterprise customers on a trial basis.

IMPROVED

Audio

o Increased sensitivity of microphones so that you can speak with a quieter voice on an Oculus Quest 2 headset and still be heard in a Session. This update enhances support for guided meditation and other wellness use cases.

Accounts

o Added Mx option for titles.

Avatars

o Implemented a new shader system that applies simulated lighting to avatars.

o Updated locomotion system, poses, and animations.

o Improved support to restrict custom outfits to specific Enterprise groups.

o Clothing decals can now be restricted to a specific Enterprise group.

o The low-detail avatar toggle is now a hover state.

o Improved accuracy of lip-sync in recordings.

Gizmo

o Smoother and more fine-grained transformations are now possible.

o All transformations are now mapped to the left and right directions of the thumbstick on the right-hand controller.

o Reduced sensitivity of thumbstick translation for improved control.

Portals

o Significant improvements to the stability of portals.

Secuity and performance

o Important updates and improvements that benefit the stability of the platform.

FIXED

3D pen

o 3D pen drawings have accurately synchronized positions for all users, both as they are drawn and when saved.

o 3D pen drawing is not interrupted when you draw over interactive objects, such as whiteboards.

o Users that join a Session after the creation of a 3D pen drawing now see the drawing.

Accounts

o Ensured compatibility for older accounts to enable them to log in.

Avatars

o Seated avatars that enter away mode adopt the correct pose.

o Controller timeout interval reduced to limit unrealistic poses when a user puts their hand controllers down.

Cloud file manager (Beta) – selected ENTERPRISE clients only

o File extensions cannot be edited in the web manager.

o Periods that appear within a filename are displayed in the ENGAGE app.

o You can delete content files from the cloud file manager screens when in a Session.

Content Creator

o When you use the Gizmo to move IFX, repeated selection of an axis does not affect thumbstick control.

Events

o Missing language data for users no longer prevents attendee list pagination in the web manager.

Locations

o Locations that previously only appeared in search results are now included in the appropriate public or Enterprise group list.

Media

o The virtual keyboard no longer appears if your language is set to Korean and you share a web link.

Objects

o You can move images and sticky notes after you place them in front of a whiteboard.

Recordings

o When you choose to replace the audio in a recording within ENGAGE, the selection is not restricted to image files.

o You can disable user IFX for any specified users that were captured in a recording.