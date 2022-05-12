 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Birb Café update for 12 May 2022

Birb Café out now!

Share · View all patches · Build 8718753 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

After two years in development, hopefully, it has been worth the wait.
First time here? Here's a refresher!

Birb Café is a coffee-making visual novel about a cute bird helping adventurers on their quests. Your choices matter!

Join Chelly as she picks up an apron and opens up her very own café: The Feathered Cup!
Her customers are adventurers from all over the world, and they need the perfect stat-boosting coffee to succeed on their quest: a strength boost, poison resist, or perhaps just something to soothe their nerves?

Whatever it is that they need, Chelly will do her absolute best to help them!

What are you waiting for? Go play it!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1579300/Birb_Caf/

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.