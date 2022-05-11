Merge mechanic adjustment: the player's combined units can no longer adjust their battle lines after a complete action

In commander in Chief mode, partial diplomatic trusteeship no longer deals with detente with hostile nations

Mechanic adjustments for weaknesses:

The back of the attack arrow is the weak point, except for the ground unit that the fort thinks will display the attack arrow after the attack.

There is a high probability that a unit will not be able to counter a weakness attack.

When on land, it will have a different effect if the unit is a combination and its weak point is not battlefront and is attacked by melee:

Determine if 2 times the current health of an attacking force is greater than the current health of the target:

Repel the target. If the target readiness turn is 0, is unrepelled or is pushed back into the mountains, takes an additional 10% of the current hit points. If you destroy the target, you have a chance to move to the target position and fear surrounding enemies.

Otherwise: Target units take 10% additional damage up to their health limit. If the target is destroyed, then morale is high.

Fixed incorrect display of some soldier models

Fixed a bug where target arrows did not disappear

Fixed bug where buildable cards could not be updated due to population

Increased mechanism: if the main or core territory is occupied, a certain degree of national stability is lost

Optimized the declaration of war text

Adjusted the commander's monthly cohesion bonus

Reset attack mechanism after removing unit merge

Open up culture cards in full mode construction and optimize culture text description

War support mechanism adjustment: war support range from 0 to 100; [Fixed] When a player loses a city, the battle support of the corresponding city level is reduced. [Fixed] When you capture a city, you gain 1 war support. [Fixed] When a player's unit dies, the war support of the rank value is reduced. Unit price = Unit price *(150- War support)/100;

Squadron weapon rank bonus nerfed