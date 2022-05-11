[Maintenance] Regular Maintenance on May 12th (Thursday)

Share · View all patches · Build 8717048 · Last edited 11 May 2022 – 09:09:13 UTC by Wendy

Hello, this is announcement from SoulWorker.

We are here to inform you that regular maintenance will be conducted to provide a better quality of service.

◆ Maintenance Announcement

Date: Thursday, May 12th

Duration: Approx. 7hrs 10min

[table]

[tr]

[th]zone[/th]

[th]From[/th]

[th]To[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]GMT[/td]

[td]May 12th 00:50 [/td]

[td]May 12th 08:00 [/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]PST[/td]

[td]May 11th 17:50 [/td]

[td]May 12th 01:00 [/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]KST[/td]

[td]May 12th 09:50 [/td]

[td]May 12th 17:00 [/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

Contents: Server Optimization and Future Updates

Rewards: Gruton Coins x2,000, Mats x6, Super High-Dose Vitamins Z x6, Energy Converters x4

※ Maintenance Rewards will be available before the following hours:

[table]

[tr]

[th]zone[/th]

[th]Before[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]GMT[/td]

[td]May 13th 01:00 [/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]PST[/td]

[td]May 12th 18:00 [/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]KST[/td]

[td]May 13th 10:00 [/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

※ Log-in or access to SoulWorker is unavailable during maintenance. So please make sure to log-out in a safe environment to ensure nothing happens to your account during this time.

※ Update Note will be posted on May 12th due to internal circumstances. We apologize for this inconvenience.

We will try our best to return your love and support by providing the best service.

Thank you.