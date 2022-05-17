Version 2.13.0 - LINCOLN WHIDDETT'S MX-5, NEW MAZDA NA MIATA!

WADDUP DRIFTERS!!!! Absolutely thrilled to finally be back in the US for #FDATL after years – Atlanta, you have been GREAT to us, a truly memorable experience for our team to be back on the tracks for Formula Drift running around! The hype doesn’t stop at FDATL though… BUCKLE UP for Update 2.13.0 – Long-awaited NEW releases and revvin' up for FD ORLANDO just around the corner!

NEW PRO CAR – LINCOLN WHIDDETT’S MX-5 #NOKIDN!



This is no stranger to the drifting scene, Lincoln Whiddett is making his Torque Drift debut with his MX-5 NA! Following in the skid marks of his father, “Mad” Mike Whiddett, Lincoln is already reigning the tracks and gradually building up his own legacy. Now just to sweeten this hot addition even more, you’ll receive the stock NA Miata along with Lincoln’s MX-5 too! Get SIDEWAYS with this absolute ripper MX-5 NOW!

NEW MAZDA NA MIATA!



Blink blink! This super popular and indisputable classic 90s car has FINALLY landed in the Torque Drift garage! As one of the most recognisable icons in the car scene, it would be wrong of us to leave this stunner off the list, but it’s here and it’s ready to be built up! Your Miata will come with 2 free Stock bodykits, with additional options to purchase IMPORT and AFTERMARKET rarity bodykits (all of which will give you the option to have the Roof on/off!)

B-but… what about the uwu blinky m-miata eyes?!

Don’t worry, you have the option to purchase a bodykit of any rarity with EITHER fixed headlights down, or fixed headlights up! Let us know how you dress up this iconic necksnapper!

BUG FIXES & PERFORMANCE IMPROVEMENTS

Introduced new UI improvements for Store rotation timer

Leaderboard scores should now be more inclusive of scores with higher values

Poor connection? We got you! In-game store can now be accessed offline for consumable items (e.g TD crates)

Clearer UI changes for game system notifications and messages

& more UI tweaks, in-game performance and optimisation improvements!

Thank you to THE BEST community (ever) for the feedback and support every update! LET'S GET KEEN FOR #FDORL!

– Torque Drift Team