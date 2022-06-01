 Skip to content

Super Robot Wars 30 update for 1 June 2022

Update released: June 1st, 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 8716676 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you for playing "SUPER ROBOT WARS 30."
We have released an update patch to the game.
The details of the update are as follows:

■ Update ver.1.3.0.1

・Some text has been revised.

Thank you for your continued support of "SUPER ROBOT WARS 30."

Changed files in this update

CHARLIE game000 Depot 898751
  • Loading history…
