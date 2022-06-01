Update released: June 1st, 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 8716676 · Last edited 1 June 2022 – 03:09:06 UTC by Wendy

Thank you for playing "SUPER ROBOT WARS 30."

We have released an update patch to the game.

The details of the update are as follows:

■ Update ver.1.3.0.1

・Some text has been revised.

Thank you for your continued support of "SUPER ROBOT WARS 30."