Patch Note : Day + 5

DAY+5 PATCH

Hello, FOONDA players!

This is FOONDA Dev team.

We are making updates based on your opinions.

Thanks to everyone who commented, and here's the update!!

Improvement

Improved so that SOS tickets can be used in puzzles that have already been cleared

Fixed an issue where there was no line between the 20th and 21st ranks

Added visual effects when all puzzles on the season board are cleared and when all puzzles on the season board are perfectly cleared

Troubleshooting Bad client errors

Mitigated the issue where some users were unable to launch the game on MacOS

FOONDA Dev team is operating a DISCORD server to provide a more enjoyable game service based on your opinions.

If you have a feature or game idea that you would like to see applied to FOONDA, even if it is a small thing, please feel free to leave a comment!

Then, see you in FOONDA~!