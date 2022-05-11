Patch Note : Day + 5

DAY+5 PATCH
Hello, FOONDA players!
This is FOONDA Dev team.
We are making updates based on your opinions.
Thanks to everyone who commented, and here's the update!!
Improvement
- Improved so that SOS tickets can be used in puzzles that have already been cleared
- Fixed an issue where there was no line between the 20th and 21st ranks
- Added visual effects when all puzzles on the season board are cleared and when all puzzles on the season board are perfectly cleared
- Troubleshooting Bad client errors
- Mitigated the issue where some users were unable to launch the game on MacOS
FOONDA Dev team is operating a DISCORD server to provide a more enjoyable game service based on your opinions.
If you have a feature or game idea that you would like to see applied to FOONDA, even if it is a small thing, please feel free to leave a comment!
Then, see you in FOONDA~!
