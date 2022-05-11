Focusing on our development, we've forgotten to look further and beyond ourselves. Now, we'll be paying the biggest price for our mistakes. Giant shadows emerge from the sky as the screeching, unknown sounds start filling the Humanity's Empire. Our greatest fear and dreams have been confirmed - we are not alone.

Tonight, 'Alien Invasion' update goes live! It's an extensive update so we'll be covering quite a bit of changes today. Let's get right into it!

TYPE 3 CIVILIZATION

As it was announced in the previous 'Dev Friday', Type 3 was added to the game. Now, you will be able to conquer and settle entire Milky Way together with surrounding galaxies. There are many new buildings and technologies which will help you to reach your goal. If you want to know more about this particular topic, read more here: [url=https://iguanamercenary.com/2022/04/29/dev-friday-48-type-3-finally-in-the-game/][/url]

ALIEN INVASION

A new event was added into the game. If an alien invasion happens, structure yields are halved and removing any hazards becomes several times expensive. The event will also spawn a new hazard: Alien Base.

Alien Base is a hazard which appears on the object's slots. It produces new aliens as long as it's present on the object. If an Alien Base cannot spawn, it will recompensate by spawning a larger wave of aliens. Alien Base is removed like any other hazard, but due to the effects it is way more expensive than it would normally be.

Aliens are removed with a Commanded Ship. If there's an Alien Base, it is still possible to get rid of them, but it's more difficult to do it - it's better to remove the base first. There's also one more way to protect yourself from the Aliens - building a shield.

"Build Shield" is an action that is available for any settled object. If it's bought, the shield will be present in the object. Once an alien invasion comes, it will reduce their number by 25%. The shield gets destroyed when an invasion comes.

An alien invasion is gone once all aliens are killed. That's when everything comes back to normal.

ECONOMY CHANGES

Entire game's economy has been changed. Pretty much all of the costs in each type were changed and rescaled to fit each other. Because of that, all costs, rewards and yields were adjusted with it. Pretty much everything has a new price. Those changes were made in order to balance the game, as well as improving the flow. Let us know what do you think about the current version!

BETTER INFORMATION

Now, UI is informing the players better than ever. Karma Costs are shown everywhere they're applied and structures tooltips show yields the structure will give. In addition, separate slot yields are shown if a View Filter is turned on. Its state is now also autosaved. Traits also display descriptions. As for the game's setup, now it is shortly explained what is the scene for each civilization type with corresponding titles.

OTHER ELEMENTS

A lot of traits and slots amount, especially in type 2, were reviewed and rebalanced to fit the game better. In addition a lot of improvements on scaling with types was made. There were also many bugs related to the events and other already existing mechanics, which were all fixed.

That was a large update! I hope that you'll enjoy it. Let me know what do you think!

FULL CHANGELOG LIST

0.8.3270:

[GAMEPLAY] General Costs Balance and Update:

-- Updated Scouting Rewards

-- Updated Actions Costs

-- Updated Karma Penalty on Celestial Bodies Scouting and Settling

-- Updated Projects Costs

-- Updated Structures Costs and Yields

-- Updated Technologies Costs

[GAMEPLAY] Updated Slots Amount of some Celestial Bodies

[GAMEPLAY] Updated Type 2 Traits

[OTHERS] Updated Options menu

[TECHNICAL] Updated File References

[BUG] Object yields are now updated when a riot starts or ends

[BUG] Spaceship Flash Icons no longer block the Mouse Inputs

[BUG] Signal Loss now refreshes the Celestial Body Details only if it's the affected body

[BUG] Fixed graphical theme bugs in Type 2

[BUG] Fixed UI object yield icons across Types

0.8.4160:

[GAMEPLAY] Events now have a cooldown before happening again

[GAMEPLAY] Karma Cost of Object Scouting/Settling is now shown in a tooltip

[GAMEPLAY] Separate Slots now display their yields when using View Filter

[GAMEPLAY] View Filter's state is now autosaved

[GAMEPLAY] Traits now display descriptions

[TECHNICAL] Fixed non-fullscreen resolutions loading issues upon starting the game

[GAMEPLAY] Adjusted Karma modifier effects between the eras

0.8.4300:

[GAMEPLAY] Added "Alien Invasion" Event - Yields are halved, hazards are 400% more expensive to remove and an Alien Base is created; to get rid of the event, all aliens must die.

[GAMEPLAY] New Hazard: Alien Base - spawns during Alien Invasion, produces new aliens during the invasion.

[GAMEPLAY] New Action: Build Shield - creates a shield on an object; if it's invaded by aliens, 25% less aliens spawn and the shield gets removed.

[GAMEPLAY] Starting menu now gives more insides about the Civilization Types

0.8.5020:

[GAMEPLAY] Adjusted karma calculation to suit all civilization types

[GAMEPLAY] Adjusted starting energy values

[GAMEPLAY] Alien Invasion size now scales with civilization type

[BUG] Fixed several small errors with Alien Invasions

[BUG] Fixed crashing type jump scene after third type

[BUG] Fixed crashes upon technology purchase if no slots or objects were active previously or the saved slot is out of range on the current object

[BUG] Fixed incorrect updating of object's peace icon (new known issue: peace icons do not display correctly after loading the game with a ship saved on the object)

0.8.5080:

[GAMEPLAY] Adjusted projects costs and slots amount

[GAMEPLAY] Adjusted asteroids scavenge values

[OTHER] Updated translation keys

0.8.5110: