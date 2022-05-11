Beta Update 2022/5/11

This is Beta version, we cannot guarantee compatibility of save data, etc.
before playing the beta version,
Users\username\AppData\LocalLow\59Studio\WizardryFoV2\savedata
You can back up your saved data from above location.
If you agree to the above, right click on "Wizardry: The Five Ordeals" in the Steam library, select properties, and enter the password "IReadAnnounce" in the beta tab. The "publicbeta" version can be selected. This will automatically update the system, and you can also return to the current normal version by selecting no beta from the Beta tab. However, we will not be able to provide support for data corruption caused by version inconsistencies due to the use of this switch.
Updates
- The cursor display on the active game screen is now turned off when the controller is operated even in windowed mode.
- Clicking while the cursor display on the active game screen is off should have no effect on the game, no matter where it is.
- In scenarios with no magic effect display, the "magic effect" title text in the item details is no longer displayed.
Fixes
- Fixed the cursor behavior when there is a screen transition.
- When the teleportation destination of a teleportation grid was at the edge of a labyrinth across a floor, the view from the original teleportation grid was not correct.
- In some cases, text input results were not reflected correctly in SD UI mode.
- Switching characters left and right key in the training ground was not being handled correctly.
- When casting the spell "Heal Party" in camp, the current HP of party members was sometimes displayed incorrectly on the result screen.
- Undefined names were sometimes displayed in the "base" section of item details.
- When the interface was set to English, some items on the battle result screen were not translated into English.
- The cursor was not aligned with the BACK button on the CREDITS screen.
Changed depots in publicbeta branch