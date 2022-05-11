Beta Update 2022/5/11

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This is Beta version, we cannot guarantee compatibility of save data, etc.

before playing the beta version,

Users\username\AppData\LocalLow\59Studio\WizardryFoV2\savedata

You can back up your saved data from above location.

If you agree to the above, right click on "Wizardry: The Five Ordeals" in the Steam library, select properties, and enter the password "IReadAnnounce" in the beta tab. The "publicbeta" version can be selected. This will automatically update the system, and you can also return to the current normal version by selecting no beta from the Beta tab. However, we will not be able to provide support for data corruption caused by version inconsistencies due to the use of this switch.

Updates

The cursor display on the active game screen is now turned off when the controller is operated even in windowed mode.

Clicking while the cursor display on the active game screen is off should have no effect on the game, no matter where it is.

In scenarios with no magic effect display, the "magic effect" title text in the item details is no longer displayed.

Fixes