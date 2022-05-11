Retreat and regroup update

Hi, it has been a while. Hope you are well.

By the end of last year, I released the Open World Update with high hopes of delivering a bigger world and opportunities for story and other mechanics. But, well, I am just myself in the HD team, a salary-man with a family to support, getting older and with less free time than before. Whatever, it probably means nothing to you, but HD development is always in my mind. So, to deliver a complete game by the end of this year, I reevaluated its scope and made it linear now, with the story presented in text form on the loading screen of each level, so if you are only interested in the action, as soon as the level loads you can skip it all together. And to my surprise, it made the game feel better, at least for me. Now I pass the ball to you and I plead you early buyer to take one more look at it and leave a comment on the game community forum.

Immediate plan: complete the remaining levels. Mostly the space levels. And wrap the story.

Post release and the end of Early Access: I committed to deliver version 1.0 by the beginning of September 2022. And it will be this way. It doesn’t mean the development is over, there will be bug fixing, probably additional levels and guns, and an open spreadsheet for localization, because I can’t pay for professional translators.

I’d love to have my game translated to all languages, so it is up to the community to let it happen. But I’ll surely translate it to Brazilian Portuguese myself, because it is my native language.

In summary of this update:

The game is now linear: Intro → Level one → Cutscene/loading screen → Next level, and so forth.

Rehash of old levels and addition of new ones, can you tell?

See you on the community board. Cheers!