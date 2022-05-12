Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters | Update II

Ave Imperator, Force Commanders,

Today's update has been deployed to address a number of bugs, performance issues and exploits which have been raised by helpful community members.

Twitch Drops Unlocked

Twitch Drop items will now be available for all players, regardless of whether they watched the livestreams or not.

Campaign Bug Fixes:

Corrected a number of in-game text and grammar mistakes.

Fixed an issue where players would be unable to perform any upgrades or repairs after the second mission.

Fixed a softlock where hidden UI during the Stratagem tutorial. could lock the game.

Grey Knight Fixes

Fixed an issue where Grey Knights could get stuck into a no action state after certain nearby obstacles were destroyed.

Fixed an issue where Grey Knights would be notified on an XP gain for limb dismemberment but received no XP.

Fixed an issue where Fortitude and Iron Will would interfere with each other, preventing the appropriate Willpower Point (WP) gain.

Weapon Fixes

Fixed an issue where the Incinerator’s primary fire did not trigger explosive batteries.

Fixed an issue with Flames of Purity so that it no longer targets Grey Knights or hits interactive objects.

Fixed an issue with the Incinerator and Psilencer where the firing arc was 0.

Fixed issue with Fury of the Ancients that prevented it from working as intended.

Fixed issue with Promethium Spray Arc that prevented it from working as intended

Performance Improvements:

Fixed an issue where the FPS would spike when units would make simultaneous movements.

Fixed a drop in performance in the tutorial when promoting a Grey Knight.

Fixed a drop in performance when numerous limbs and corpses littered the map. You can now continue to cut down heretics with gleeful abandon!

Improved performance when using the Incinerator firing template.

Improved performance when using the Scattershot firing template.

Fixed an issue in Fullscreen mode where the game would continue to draw on CPU/GPU resources.

UI

Changed the save game menu to highlight campaign saves versus standard manual/autosaves.

The Load Game menu will now automatically select whichever campaign was used last.

Feature Changes:

Removed the auto pause feature when alt-tabbing in Windowed and Windowed Fullscreen mode. The game will now continue to run when you leave the game screen.

Removed the heartbeat sound effect that played during the enemy turn. You will no longer hear the panicked heartbeats of enemies when you purge them of their heresy!

Balance Changes:

We have made a number of balance changes to resolve a couple of exploits which affected the intended use of certain game mechanics. We are continuing to monitor feedback and performance to ensure that difficulty levels are tactically challenging but fair.

The Willpower (WP) bonus for killing units is now capped to +1 WP per Grey Knight attack to remove excessive Willpower surplus at higher difficulty levels. Grey Knights can still gain additional bonus WP from triggering Autos.

Reduced the Critical vulnerability values for enemies to reduce Critical strike chances from Grey Knight class builds that are not focused on increasing Critical strike chances. This will now provide more value to Grey Knights who have been designed to unleash more Critical strikes.

Rebalanced a number of weapon skills that, when combined with certain abilities, were providing too great a bonus over their intended use.

Fixed an issue where stun modifiers were not scaling correctly in Ruthless and Legendary difficulties.

Thank you to everyone who has raised their issues on our Issue Tracker. We will continue to monitor feedback and provide updates when we have more information. In the meantime, we are continuing to investigate some cases of performance issues, notably those with NVIDIA 3000 cards and potential improvements to the early game balancing and difficulty curve on Merciful and Standard settings.

Praise the Emperor.