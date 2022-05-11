 Skip to content

Nightmare of Decay update for 11 May 2022

Update v1.04 - Small update

Share · View all patches · Build 8716021 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A small update to implement some balance changes. Mainly to make stamina more forgiving.

Change Log:

-The player now has infinite stamina and sprint while in an area with no enemies.

-Slightly reduced stamina cost for sprinting.

-Slightly increased stamina recovery speed.

-Reduced difficulty of summons for the Dungeon Lord boss in Dungeon Escape mode.

-Slightly increased the amount of items that spawn on floor 9 of Dungeon Escape mode.

-Increased chances of getting other types of ammo besides pistol ammo as the floor level increases in Dungeon Escape mode.

