RPG in a Box v1.0 Release

I'm very excited to announce that RPG in a Box has now reached v1.0 and has left Early Access! Thank you so, so much to everyone who has supported RPG in a Box in any way throughout the last 7 years of development. Your kind words, encouragement, and positive feedback have meant so much. 💖

This is just the beginning for RPG in a Box! I have a lot of fun things still in store for it. You can watch the 1.0 release trailer below, which also includes a community showcase at the end containing some really cool games being made by the community! Thanks so much to my wonderful wife, Sarah, for editing everything together for the trailer. And thank you again to the RPG in a Box community and those who have helped spread the word about it. I love getting to see people having fun using it and making games with it, and I'm really excited for the future!

❤️ Justin

Release Notes for v1.0: