RPG Maker MZ 1.5.0 Patch Notes

Hello RPG Makers!
We would like to thank you for your patience. The highly-anticipated v1.5.0 update is finally live! In this update, you will be able to select different tile sizes and have a smoother experience with all the other fixes. As always, we appreciate your support! We hope you are enjoying it so far.
New Features
- Added a new feature to change tileset size starting from "16", "24", "32", and "48."
- Added the ability to copy/paste tileset settings on a page-by-page basis.
- Added "Toggle Skip" function to disable event commands for specified range.
- Added a new feature to the shadow pen. When holding down Shift, it will turn to rectangle mode.
- The maximum number of major database items can be increased up to 9999. Previously, you can only go up to 2000.
Bug Fixes
- Updated Effekseer version to v1.62d. This fixes a minor bug.
- Added "Switch" template (for example: levers, buttons, etc.) to Easy Event Creation.
- When making an event using Easy Event Creation, you can now give it a name.
- Fixed issue with NW.js window remaining after closing battle test.
- Fixed an error in combat where enemy characters whose images are set to "None" would cause a crash.
- Fixed an issue where repeatedly opening and closing the "Select Image" window could force the editor to close.
- Fixed an issue with "Fade: None" in "Move Location" that would cause a momentary rendering glitch.
- Fixed a bug in the tutorial.
- Updated "official" plug-ins:
- PluginCommonBase.js
- TextScriptBase.js
- Updated the following launch plug-ins:
- BattleVoiceMZ.js
- EffekseerForRPGMakerMZ_Ex.js
- ScreenZoom.js
- SimpleMsgSideViewMZ.js
- SimplePassiveSkillMZ.js,
- SubMembersAttendBattle.js
- SVActorPositionMZ.js
- TinyGetInfoWndMZ.js
- WeatherOnBattle.js
- Removed "CommonEventStepRegion.js" from v1.5.0 because some functions do not work. For RPG Maker MZ 1.5.0 and beyond, please use "RegionBase.js" instead.
- Updated some events in dlc "RemakeMapResourcePack".
How to update your project(s):
- Create a backup of your project or only its data and js folders. Updating can sometimes cause your project to break so this is for the safety of your hard work!
- Update your project by going to the Main Tool Bar -> Game -> Update Corescript option.
Latest Corescript version: 1.5.0
Changed files in this update