RPG Maker MZ 1.5.0 Patch Notes

Hello RPG Makers!

We would like to thank you for your patience. The highly-anticipated v1.5.0 update is finally live! In this update, you will be able to select different tile sizes and have a smoother experience with all the other fixes. As always, we appreciate your support! We hope you are enjoying it so far.

New Features

Added a new feature to change tileset size starting from "16", "24", "32", and "48."

Added the ability to copy/paste tileset settings on a page-by-page basis.

Added "Toggle Skip" function to disable event commands for specified range.

Added a new feature to the shadow pen. When holding down Shift, it will turn to rectangle mode.

The maximum number of major database items can be increased up to 9999. Previously, you can only go up to 2000.

Bug Fixes

Updated Effekseer version to v1.62d. This fixes a minor bug.

Added "Switch" template (for example: levers, buttons, etc.) to Easy Event Creation.

When making an event using Easy Event Creation, you can now give it a name.

Fixed issue with NW.js window remaining after closing battle test.

Fixed an error in combat where enemy characters whose images are set to "None" would cause a crash.

Fixed an issue where repeatedly opening and closing the "Select Image" window could force the editor to close.

Fixed an issue with "Fade: None" in "Move Location" that would cause a momentary rendering glitch.

Fixed a bug in the tutorial.

Updated "official" plug-ins:

PluginCommonBase.js

TextScriptBase.js

Updated the following launch plug-ins:

BattleVoiceMZ.js

EffekseerForRPGMakerMZ_Ex.js

ScreenZoom.js

SimpleMsgSideViewMZ.js

SimplePassiveSkillMZ.js,

SubMembersAttendBattle.js

SVActorPositionMZ.js

TinyGetInfoWndMZ.js

WeatherOnBattle.js

Removed "CommonEventStepRegion.js" from v1.5.0 because some functions do not work. For RPG Maker MZ 1.5.0 and beyond, please use "RegionBase.js" instead.

Updated some events in dlc "RemakeMapResourcePack".

Updating can sometimes cause your project to break so this is for the safety of your hard work! Update your project by going to the Main Tool Bar -> Game -> Update Corescript option.



Latest Corescript version: 1.5.0