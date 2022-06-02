 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

RPG Maker MZ update for 2 June 2022

RPG Maker MZ 1.5.0 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 8715871 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello RPG Makers!

We would like to thank you for your patience. The highly-anticipated v1.5.0 update is finally live! In this update, you will be able to select different tile sizes and have a smoother experience with all the other fixes. As always, we appreciate your support! We hope you are enjoying it so far.

New Features

  • Added a new feature to change tileset size starting from "16", "24", "32", and "48."
  • Added the ability to copy/paste tileset settings on a page-by-page basis.
  • Added "Toggle Skip" function to disable event commands for specified range.
  • Added a new feature to the shadow pen. When holding down Shift, it will turn to rectangle mode.
  • The maximum number of major database items can be increased up to 9999. Previously, you can only go up to 2000.

Bug Fixes

  • Updated Effekseer version to v1.62d. This fixes a minor bug.
  • Added "Switch" template (for example: levers, buttons, etc.) to Easy Event Creation.
  • When making an event using Easy Event Creation, you can now give it a name.
  • Fixed issue with NW.js window remaining after closing battle test.
  • Fixed an error in combat where enemy characters whose images are set to "None" would cause a crash.
  • Fixed an issue where repeatedly opening and closing the "Select Image" window could force the editor to close.
  • Fixed an issue with "Fade: None" in "Move Location" that would cause a momentary rendering glitch.
  • Fixed a bug in the tutorial.
  • Updated "official" plug-ins:
  • PluginCommonBase.js
  • TextScriptBase.js
  • Updated the following launch plug-ins:
  • BattleVoiceMZ.js
  • EffekseerForRPGMakerMZ_Ex.js
  • ScreenZoom.js
  • SimpleMsgSideViewMZ.js
  • SimplePassiveSkillMZ.js,
  • SubMembersAttendBattle.js
  • SVActorPositionMZ.js
  • TinyGetInfoWndMZ.js
  • WeatherOnBattle.js
  • Removed "CommonEventStepRegion.js" from v1.5.0 because some functions do not work. For RPG Maker MZ 1.5.0 and beyond, please use "RegionBase.js" instead.
  • Updated some events in dlc "RemakeMapResourcePack".

How to update your project(s):

  • Create a backup of your project or only its data and js folders. Updating can sometimes cause your project to break so this is for the safety of your hard work!
  • Update your project by going to the Main Tool Bar -> Game -> Update Corescript option.


Latest Corescript version: 1.5.0

Changed files in this update

RPG Maker MZ windows Content Depot 1096901
  • Loading history…
RPG Maker MZ mac Depot Depot 1096902
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link