May 18 Has Arrived

Some exciting news, as you can see Rail Walkers is now live!

I think we're a smidge ahead of schedule too, here in Australia it's the 18th but technically it's still the 17th in some places, so we're going to tell our boss we released early :)

Thanks everyone for your interest so far and please don't be a stranger, reach out to us on the Steam Forums and let us know what's what...

John