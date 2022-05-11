Retro Commander: EARLY ACCESS Release Notes

Retro Commander is now available as EARLY ACCESS. The game should be fully functioning, but there is still a lot to be done, especially the campaign mission. We would also like to gather some player feedback if possible. Maybe some things you want to see in the game?

The main concern is probably why the game is free to download? Is it going to be pay-2-win? Where's the catch? The game isn't actually free but comes with downloadable maps (DLC). The maps are available within the game. You can unlock all the current and future maps via a one-time payment of "All Maps & Modding" inside the game. It includes everything for single player including the story campaign, skirmishing against the AI or LAN-play with friends and family. You don't need to make any other payments if that's what you want.

You don't need to connected to the internet to play single player games or the campaign. You don't need to be logged in to play LAN games either. You don't need to login either for WAN games (locally hosted games over the internet), but you will have to work out your router settings and do the appropriate port-forwarding so your friends can connect from remote.

Other than that, if ONLINE-play is your thing, you will need to login via Steam to play via the official game servers. You don't need to create a 3rd-party account, your Steam login will suffice. The games are not pay-2-win. However, in order to cover server fees, there is a fee to host games via the official servers (joining is free). If that's not your thing, please simply create a LAN or WAN game.

Although some troops are shared, the game is trying not to be a generic RTS-games. There are faction-specific technologies each with their strengths and weaknesses.

GRA technology gives access to stealth and cloaking. Included are cloaked agents and spies as well as bombers with EMP and nuclear weapons. Available also are snipers and heavy airlifts. Can build uranium fabricators.

ELC technology provides robots, airships and robo dogs. Available also are a mechanic and heavy airlift. Can build stationary EMP-field generators.

IDB technology provides hovertansk, drones including EMP-field drones and drones equipped with napalm weapons. Can build fusion generators for power.

Mayan technology consists of decoy capabilities. Included are hologram tanks, transformers, dogs and dolphins. Can build portals.

Ancient technology provides shields, EMP soldiers, assimilators and napalm tanks. Can build matter fabricators.

For more information about troops, weapon systems and such, please have a look at the in-game guide.