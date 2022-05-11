Optimization Update

Hello!

I decided to dedicate today to trying to optimize the game a little better. Optimization is a difficult and endless struggle, so it's not going to be perfect, but you should have better FPS, even if it's just a little bit.

That said, everyones PC setup is a little different, so it's my hope that nothing behaves incorrectly for anyone. Please do let me know if it feels like performance has gotten worse.

With this done, I'm going to be working towards Part 2 of the Major Update. Thank you for your patience!

Here's the changes:

Enemy pathing has been reworked for better performance. As a player, you shouldn't notice anything different.

The method used to flash the player (and enemies) when taking damage has been changed. You might notice this is less bright and visually impactful, but it was a big FPS save to do it in this new manner.

The maximum amount of allowed damage popups has been decreased from having no limit to 80. Once you start having a ton of skills firing off all over the place, this really started to eat up the resources. This number will be adjusted if it's deemed as being too low, but if you have some instances where you're hitting tons of mobs all at once and some don't have damage numbers pop up, this is why. They're still taking damage, though.

Energy Wave no longer has an afterimage effect. Due to how this sprite could get so big, this resulted in a costly performance hit whenever you had the Size Doubled Relic for this skill.

Patched a memory leak involving Lightning Strike. If it felt like your FPS was slowly getting worse and you leaned heavily into Lightning Strike, that's why.

Thanks again for your continued support, everyone. As usual, let me know if there's any bugs.