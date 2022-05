Share · View all patches · Build 8715485 · Last edited 11 May 2022 – 02:32:16 UTC by Wendy

Hello, all you horror shooter fans!

Just doing some detailed tweaking.

Mainly on the Nightmare and Hard difficulty in regards to enemy placement.

The Cemetery map varies a lot now based on difficulty. I felt that was the weakest level in the game so I am focusing on cleaning it up.

Added more ammo to the game, as players seemed to be getting low in youtube run-throughs on higher difficulties.