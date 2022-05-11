Patch 1.02 Hot Fixes

Following the release of our 1.02 Patch last week, we did a series of hotfixes this week to address two blockers for which we had produced fixes this week, so that players who encountered them would not have to wait until the next major patch to get unblocked. And we also hot fixed two issues that had been introduced by Patch 1.02.

Those hot fixes address:

Snack not appearing in his "box" at Big Gulch Mine on a specific story path;

Sheriff Albright not letting you claim your Bounty Rewards while on the Galen's Crossing Journey Objective;

Quest and Side Quest Item that could be erroneously dropped into Companions, Horse and Bank Safe inventory when using the new Posse UI introduced with Patch 1.02;

Tactical Mode which was not triggering anymore when opening the Class or Weapon Ability Wheel, which was an undesired side effect of some other fixes;

Our QA team is also currently working through bugs players reported using the Devolver Bug Report form so that we address as many of those as possible with Patch 1.03 (which like 1.02, will not only contain bug fixes but also new content and features, more on that soon!)



PS: Quick note if our Playstation players are reading this news bit, that we have made good progress with resolving our build system issue and should have the patch 1.02 in your hand very soon (it will directly contain all of 1.02+Hot Fixes).