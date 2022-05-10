 Skip to content

Tower Unite update for 10 May 2022

Hot Fix 0.15.1.1b

This update addresses several bugs.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed Workshop models not always loading in their textures
  • Improved Workshop model load in times, reducing stutters
  • Fixed holding sustain being broken on instrument items

