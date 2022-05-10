Hot Fix 0.15.1.1b

Share · View all patches · Build 8713975 · Last edited 10 May 2022 – 20:26:07 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This update addresses several bugs.

Bug Fixes

Fixed Workshop models not always loading in their textures

Improved Workshop model load in times, reducing stutters

Fixed holding sustain being broken on instrument items

