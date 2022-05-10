New Screensaver: The Nth Estate

Keep it quiet but the Screen Explosion is almost done. This release contains the final thing that I wanted to get out of my head and into the computer, which I'm calling "The Nth Estate" - procedurally generated social housing, inspired by my lockdown bike rides around Tottenham.

There's a couple of small things to tidy up, and I might try and stick a generator based on Trellick Tower and perhaps another few window and balcony shapes in, but this is pretty much it. All that's left to do is put together a launch trailer and then press this button...

...and it will be a real, actual product.

Many thanks to all of you who have come along for the ride, you're all my heroes.

Enjoy!

-Ed