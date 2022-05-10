 Skip to content

Everblade update for 10 May 2022

Everblade 1.03 update!

A new patch again!? Well, we, the devs at Elion Games want our players to get the best experience possible when playing Everblade.

  • Fixed an issue when using special abilities on certain breakable objects.
  • Changed a sprite on a breakable wall in the first level that was to hard to find.
  • Added a button icon that pops up to show you what to do if you haven't figured out how to
    beat the first fireball-spitting skeleton.
  • Changed one of the respawn positions when sliding down the ice slope and falling into the void.
  • Changed the hitbox of the dragon boss. No more crouching under it while it's lunging at you!
  • Added more info about the antivenom in the item shop. You also no longer lose the antivenom when exiting a stage from the pause menu.
  • Fixed an issue where the player would respawn in the wrong place in the desert temple.
  • Moved a shortcut portal so players won't miss it.
  • Fixed an issue where the game occasionally crashed in the game over screen.
