Everblade 1.03 update!

A new patch again!? Well, we, the devs at Elion Games want our players to get the best experience possible when playing Everblade.
- Fixed an issue when using special abilities on certain breakable objects.
- Changed a sprite on a breakable wall in the first level that was to hard to find.
- Added a button icon that pops up to show you what to do if you haven't figured out how to
beat the first fireball-spitting skeleton.
- Changed one of the respawn positions when sliding down the ice slope and falling into the void.
- Changed the hitbox of the dragon boss. No more crouching under it while it's lunging at you!
- Added more info about the antivenom in the item shop. You also no longer lose the antivenom when exiting a stage from the pause menu.
- Fixed an issue where the player would respawn in the wrong place in the desert temple.
- Moved a shortcut portal so players won't miss it.
- Fixed an issue where the game occasionally crashed in the game over screen.
Changed files in this update