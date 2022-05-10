Patch Notes 0.4 - 1st Anniversary Season Event, Season Activity, Leaderboards

You can join Discord server here.

Shades of Rayna Update 0.4 (05/10/2022)

1st Anniversary Season Event

We are celebrating the first year anniversary of Shades Of Rayna with a season event. This season event has its own activity and its own currency which can be spent to acquire gear. The event will run for 2 months, ends on July 10th.

There is also an Event Pass like previous season events but this season doesn't have a support pack on sale and it doesn't have cosmetic items as rewards. All event pass rewards are the new activity's currency.

Win Assassin Class

First 3 players who complete the event pass first will earn the key code of the upcoming class Assassin.

Rules to participate and win:

-You need to play online. All challenges are need to be saved online.

-You need to share a screenshot of your event pass on event-pass-submission channel on discord. If someone shares before you, you lose your place.

New Leaderboards

Previous season, leaderboards system was tested with labyrinth points leaderboards. This season, there are 3 leaderboards: Labyrinth Points, Gear Score, Mayhem Layout Completion.

Gear Score is a new stat in the game and it's calculated with all of character stats: Damage, Health, Defence, Attributes, Gear Slot Upgrade Count etc.

All leaderboards can be seen both in game while playing and on main menu screen.

Changes

-General loot drop chance is decreased.

-Values of damage type applier relics are changed from 8-14-20 to 15-35-60. Tier 10 damage type applier relics now give 60% chance to deal that damage type.

-New campaign quest is added for slaying the witch. The reward is an obsidian orb.

-Witch wasn't attacking on Mayhem difficulty. It's fixed.

-Relic descriptions were blank on gear screen. It's fixed.

-Some Mayhem traps were not working properly. They are fixed.