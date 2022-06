**Hello everyone!

We've just released Episode 2 of The Journey Series!

You can enjoy it in the link below, as well as a link to our Deluxe Bundle currently on sale for the best deal for all of our titles!

Thank you so much for your continued support! We appreciate you greatly and we hope you enjoy your experience!**

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1987060/The_Journey__Episode_2_Words_of_Wisdom/

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/13174/Randumb_Studios_Deluxe_Bundle/