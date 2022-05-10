1.2.5 - ...and more!

Yo!

The three weaker characters are getting buffed.

The Pawnbarian is getting a pretty significant buff of two extra upgrades in his starting deck. He wasn't necessarily the weakest of the bunch, but he's the face of and the introduction to the game, so the power level was less than ideal - especially given that you need to win with him to unlock all the other fun stuff.

The Knight Templar is getting a single extra upgrade.

The Capyzerker is getting a smaller nudge - his two Knights are retired and replaced with the strictly better Bears.

There was something else... it felt important, but I seem to have forgotten. Something to do with... humanoid robots? Huh? No idea.

change: a new button in the main menu, I wonder what it does

change: Pawnbarian starts with an extra Cardinal Splash on a Pawn

change: Pawnbarian starts with an extra Shield on a Pawn

change: Knight Templar starts with an extra Shield on a Knight

change: Capyzerker's Knights are now Bears

change: on first launch try to set the game's language to system language

change: on first launch "New Game" goes directly to dungeon select with the tutorial selected

change: social buttons now follow brand guidelines so I don't have lawyers out for my blood

Follow me on Twitter to see what I'm up to, not always strictly game-related!

Join my Discord to talk with me and other players!

Follow my Steam dev page to simply get notified when I have something new out without any fluff!

Cheers,

Jan