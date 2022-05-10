 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Songs of Conquest update for 10 May 2022

Early Access starts NOW!

Share · View all patches · Build 8713287 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Songs of Conquest is out now!

Our game is now available for purchase and we hope you'll want to join us for this big adventure! To celebrate the launch we are dropping a new trailer, take a look and let us know what you think!


When, or before, you get the game, you might want to check out this list of known issues.

We are currently working hard to fix them all. So, please bear this information in mind when purchasing the game. We hope this is just the beginning of something big and we are thrilled to finally share the game with you all!

From the bottom of our hearts: Thank you all for your support so far. It truly means the world to us!

/Team Lavapotion ❤

Changed depots in develop branch

View more data in app history for build 8713287
Adventures and Conquest Mac OS Content Depot 867212
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.