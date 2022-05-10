Early Access starts NOW!

Songs of Conquest is out now!

Our game is now available for purchase and we hope you'll want to join us for this big adventure! To celebrate the launch we are dropping a new trailer, take a look and let us know what you think!



When, or before, you get the game, you might want to check out this list of known issues.

We are currently working hard to fix them all. So, please bear this information in mind when purchasing the game. We hope this is just the beginning of something big and we are thrilled to finally share the game with you all!

From the bottom of our hearts: Thank you all for your support so far. It truly means the world to us!

/Team Lavapotion ❤