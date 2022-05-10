PixelOver 0.10 Gradient and dithering patterns

Share · View all patches · Build 8713278 · Last edited 10 May 2022 – 17:59:18 UTC by Wendy

Hello, this main new update adds gradient and dithering patterns !

Next small update will be focused on performance and next main one will normally implement inverse kinematic.

New features

[table]

[tr]

[td]

Gradient for filling 2D objects and lines.





[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

Dithering patterns. Patterns can be separated to be more intuitively modified.



[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

Changes

[table]

[tr]

[td]

Dynamic easing function on animation keys (as elastic and bounce).



[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

Search bar for animation tracks.



[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

Resampling on 3D textures.





[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

Manage animated image images (when it's made with multiple images and not a gif).



[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

Now refresh resources only if necessary.

[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

Bug fixes

[table]

[tr]

[td]Bug[/td]

[td]Ref[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Fixed normal and depth buffer on animated 3D scene.[/td]

[td]

Link

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Fixed environment light with metallic materials.[/td]

[td]

Link

[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

New Roadmap

[table]

[tr]

[th]Animation[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

ːsteamthumbsupː

[/td]

[td]Import rigged 3D models with animations.[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

[/td]

[td]Inverse kinematics.[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

[/td]

[td]Bone mesh deformation.[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

[/td]

[td]Ability to save and load animation.[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[th]Tools and objects[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

ːsteamthisː

[/td]

[td]Gradient with easing function.[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td][/td]

[td]Particles and fluids.[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td][/td]

[td]Lights.[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[th]Pixelation[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td][/td]

[td]More pixel-art oriented resampler.[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]ːsteamthumbsupː[/td]

[td]Polish line and internal edges.

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[th]Importation & Export[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

ːsteamthumbsupː

[/td]

[td]Import 3D formats GLTF (FBX and DAE soon).[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td][/td]

[td]Import 2D formats Aseprite, PSD.

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]ːsteamthumbsupː[/td]

[td]Export separated layers.

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]ːsteamthumbsupː[/td]

[td]Export different views as normal and depth.

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[th]Application[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

ːsteamthumbsupː

[/td]

[td]Theme customization.[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

ːsteamthumbsupː

[/td]

[td]Internationalization.[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

ːsteamthumbsupː

[/td]

[td]Keybindings.[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

[/td]

[td]Lighter project type. To batch pixelates files without any transformation.[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

ːsteamthumbsupː Available features but could be improved.

ːsteamthisː New available features added with this version.

If you see bugs or want to propose features, you can do it at the community, thank you !