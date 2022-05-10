Update 1.0.9: Anzio Rework Part 2

Hi everyone.

During last weeks we moslty continued Anzio rework. We completly redisegned Montecassino abbey and added new buildings, trees & props for Anzio campaign. We expect to make one last Anzio rework update soon where a few more buildings and do more changes on the map.

Here's all the changelogs:

New features:

•Reworked Montecassino & added 19 modular abbey props.

•Added new Italian rural house.

•Reworked Torre San Lorenzo.

•Added Italian barn model (4 variations).

•Added new Thompson M1 model, animations & sounds.

•Added 20 round magazine for Thompson M1 (and fixed 30 round magazine).

•Added new Oak tree model.

•Added explosion decals on terrain.

•Added Australian uniform & faction.

•Added Australian Infantry to Cassino City mission.

•Added new reversed Y rail prop.

•Added prop for John Forst Bridge.

•Added new italian church with side buildings and multiple texture variation.

•Added Polish localization.

•Added new British voice acting.

•Added new road decals.

•Added new Cassino main square.

•Added new metal fences props.

Fixes:

•Changes in Anzio map.

•Many new sound changes.

•Improved lighting & colors.

•Fixed PPSH41 size.

•Fixed missing airport refill zone in 'Kos Airport' mission.

•Improved terrain shader.

•Improvements in AI.

•Weapons doesn't stop bullets anymore.

•Improved Pilotka 3d model.

•Increased explosion radius in realistic settings.

•Num keys to rotate scale and lift Mission/Map Editor props have been reinroduced.

•Improvements in sound FXs.

•Various other fixes.

We are also progressing in the Stalingrad DLC; We completed adding all the animations, weapons and vehicles for the DLC; We just need to complete the buildings and the map. Very soon the first screenshots of the DLC will be published.

The reworks we are doing are very expansive, so if you are interested on giving us a hand to make a better work, this is our Patreon channel. All the money raised from this will be spent to make a better game.

Also you can stay in touch with us through our Discord server.



Thank you all,

Marco