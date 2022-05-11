New Class: Paladin - Coming Soon

Share · View all patches · Build 8713179 · Last edited 11 May 2022 – 09:09:22 UTC by Wendy

NEW CLASS: PALADIN

COMING MAY 25, 2022



Wielding a Sword and Shield, Paladins are melee fighters that use the Light attribute. With the power of their Auras they can swap between a Support and a Tank role, adapting to whichever situation they find themselves in.

As ancient guardians of Harth, Paladins were disciples of the prophet Metaton, who taught them to understand the flow of Mana.

Although their bloodline was almost severed after the fall of Ancient Harth, their noble mission once again calls upon them to protect the continent during the war between Vulpin and Ontari.

For those looking for a more tactical gameplay, the Paladin is a perfect new class to try out.





Pre-Registration Event

Subscribe to the Elyon newsletter by May 25 08:00 UTC and receive an exclusive Paladin outfit.

You need to be subscribed by the end of the event period for your entry to be counted.