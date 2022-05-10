Spirit Of Steam Arriving Soon!

The raw power of some of British Railway's most iconic locomotives is in your hands, you will experience the soot, sounds, and joy of the romantic steam era. Stepping back into the 1950s, you are transported into the industrial Northwest of England with Spirit of Steam: Liverpool Lime Street – Crewe, coming to Train Sim World 2 on May 31st!

Working hard on busy passenger and freight services through historic Merseyside and Cheshire you can look forward to an entirely new simulation experience. With the introduction of Steam locomotives to Train Sim World 2, this will be like nothing you have driven before. Master the art of steam simulation, the firebox, and the boiler, creating the ultimate balancing act to keep these machines alive and powerful. Learn the finesse and rhythm of each locomotive to determine your speed and keep to the timetable, with no modern comforts to rely on, the only safety system is your wit!





Immersed in the middle of the British Railways steam era, you will take control of the famous LMS Jubilee Class locomotive, resplendent in nostalgic BR Brunswick Green livery, and adorned with BR’s late crest. Carrying passengers on a journey of a lifetime along the West Coast Main Line, over the Runcorn Railway Bridge, and right into the heart of Merseyside with this beautiful express 4-6-0.





If reliving the hustle and bustle of the Northwest's busy industry is more to your taste, the hard-working LMS Stanier 8F Class locomotive is at your disposal. Its rugged and weathered BR Late Black guise and 2-8-0 wheel configuration are better suited to hauling the lower speed, heavy freight trains you will be hauling. Get out your spotters book, there are plenty of locomotive names and numbers for you to spot.





Spirit of Steam: Liverpool Lime Street – Crewe arrives on Train Sim World 2 on May 31st for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Epic Games Store, and Steam!

