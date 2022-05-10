Fret Smasher v0.31 A2

PLEASE NOTE:

This build makes major changes to the save format. All saves made prior to this update are no longer compatible so all saved scores will be reset. Reminder that Fret Smasher is still in active development and that this is a Playtest, so these changes are being made now to future proof saves while development continues.

This update is also quite large in terms of the content it brings forward. Please report all bugs you may encounter to our Discord server and please feel free to provide any feedback about the update such as how the bots perform with the various skill levels and what we could do to improve these new features.

Join our Discord

[ADDITIONS]

NEW Local Multiplayer supporting up to 4 players!

NEW MODE: Classic Face-off (2-4 players) | Compete against others for the high score.

NEW MODE: Practice Mode (1 player) | Practice those difficult sections or just jump to your favourite solo.

NEW For Themes: Themes version 3 adding new UI elements and custom colours for health and Hyper Flux.

NEW Player bots! Bots can be toggled and will play through songs automatically. They also feature skill levels allowing bots to be used for competitive purposes in multiplayer modes.

NEW for Classic Play: When playing with 2-4 players, players who fail can be revived when another player activates Hyper Flux.

[BUG FIXES]

Fixed a bug soft locking the control mapper.

Fixed video backgrounds not functioning as expect.

Fixed sustain particles continuing the play on 0 tick sustains.

[ADJUSTMENTS]