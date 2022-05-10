 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Intravenous update for 10 May 2022

Game patch 1.3.37.2

Share · View all patches · Build 8713021 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey folks!

This patch takes care of an issue present in the level editor.
It also fixes a couple of internal problems that no one probably noticed.

Version 1.3.37.2:

  • some internal fixes for potential bugs
  • (MAP EDITOR) fixed a crash that occured when adding a walk_action to a cutscene and making an actor run (not walk) with a weapon

Don't forget to report any issues you encounter in this thread!

You can also join the official Discord server!

Thanks for reading, hope you're enjoying the game!

Changed files in this update

Intravenous Content Depot 1486631
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.