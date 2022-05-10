Game patch 1.3.37.2

Hey folks!
This patch takes care of an issue present in the level editor.
It also fixes a couple of internal problems that no one probably noticed.
Version 1.3.37.2:
- some internal fixes for potential bugs
- (MAP EDITOR) fixed a crash that occured when adding a walk_action to a cutscene and making an actor run (not walk) with a weapon
Changed files in this update