Game patch 1.3.37.2

Hey folks!

This patch takes care of an issue present in the level editor.

It also fixes a couple of internal problems that no one probably noticed.

Version 1.3.37.2:

some internal fixes for potential bugs

(MAP EDITOR) fixed a crash that occured when adding a walk_action to a cutscene and making an actor run (not walk) with a weapon

Don't forget to report any issues you encounter in this thread!

You can also join the official Discord server!

Thanks for reading, hope you're enjoying the game!