1.0.6 - french translation (and some thoughts about the reception of the game)

French language has been added! thanks to the work of Tanguy Vandewalle, a faithful supporter of this project!

Although if anyone finds any serious problem with the translation (e.g. cut text) let me know.

I haven't done the boss rush yet, sorry, I'm very busy working on the metroidvania sequel, remember that I, Danny Garay, work only on the game (programming, art, story, design).

But I hope that once I have the steam page ready for Toziuha Night Order of the Alchemists, I will announce it together with the boss rush of this game along with some minor corrections.

For example, some changes with the terms inside the dialogs. Please understand, I had only two days to write all the dialogs.

And finally, I want to express my "sadness / anger" about the negative opinions that classify the game as too difficult or clumsy gameplay. Unfortunately those characteristics were intentional. I wanted to give an old school challenge. And as I am a fan of castlevania and its classic games, I have played them for many hours and I am sorry, I have become such an agile player that maybe my "level" is higher than most? Anyway, for some reason I put the "noob" mode ;)