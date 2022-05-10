update 10 may 2022

Removed the eye-straining red damage flash, added a gentle red border + player flash + pain sound

Improved support for the player death animation for non-1080p resolutions (please let me know if they don't look right on your screen and what resolution you have!)

Balanced sound effect volume (AR15 and pistol are equalized with other sounds now)

Added a brick dust cloud effect + sound to enemy brick throwers

Added shell ejection sprites to all firearms

NEXT STEPS:

Continue improving the controller use, especially aiming with the right joystick (please let me know how it works - the joystick doesn't seem to perform as well as the mouse)

Add windowed mode and preserve aspect ratio for ultra wide resolutions / non-16:9 screens

Create a controls guide for the gamepad / controller use

Thanks for all your support guys!

I will work out the best possible system for controller support, especially aiming with the right joystick, based on your feedback (I won't leave it the way it is).

To anyone who was having severe eye strain and headaches from the red damage flashes: please let me know if the new system avoids eye strain.

And to everyone with 4K monitors or bigger, please let me know if the player death animation looks right (should have a black and white screenshot of the moment you died and an angel animation).