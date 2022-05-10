Update, Version 20220510



Cheat "Gain Item," "Gain Weapon," "Gain Armor," and "Gain Skill" now have their selection window much wider.

New item: Butterfly Wing. (Your fast way to get back to the safe house or other relatively safe locations. Regarding the name, yes, I played too much Stranger of Sword City.)

Added a new cabinet in the safehouse which contains three free Butterfly Wings.

This item cannot be used during the Prologue.

This item is sold in the Bazaar at a relatively higher price.

It's technically consumable. But, it will only be consumed after successfully used.

The butterfly currently covers the following locations:

Generic outdoor areas in Liu shall allow you to go back to the Janitor's Room where the door is located.

The forest in Evenkia-33 shall allow you to go back to the door in the forest.

Queensmouth outdoor areas are a bit tricky, you may be able to go to the police station or the door in the pathway. (Check the wiki page for more details.)

Site Demeter automatically contains the butterfly's power. The item will not work there.

3D Printing Store Warehouse and Basement shall allow you to go back to the entrance.

All the Secret Tunnel areas shall allow you to go back to the entrance in the Preist's house.

More butterfly-related locations will be added later.

Added screen tone change code and BGM change code to all target locations so that they will not be affected by the initial locations.

Changed elements in the battle's action_battlers array to be an array. (Previously it was a battler)

The purpose is to open up potentials to make more interesting combat skills.

Added a function to get the group's overall shade corruption level.

Added module ButterflyWingManager

Added a page about the Butterfly Wings: https://neolithia.fandom.com/wiki/Butterfly_Wings

Adjusted the items page to add a link to the Butterfly Wings page.

作弊代码『Gain Item』『Gain Weapon』『Gain Armor』『Gain Skill』在使用时，它们的目标选择菜单更宽了。

新物品：蝴蝶之翼。（一个快速让你回到安全屋或别的相对安全的地点的物品。至于名字嘛，是因为我最近玩了太长时间剑之街的异邦人。）

在安全屋加入了一个新的柜子，里面有三个免费的蝴蝶之翼。

该物品无法在序章中使用。

该物品在巴扎有售，但是价格会偏高一点。

技术上来讲这是消耗品，但是只会在成功使用后被消耗。

蝴蝶目前涵盖如下区域：

在疁城的一般室外区域将允许你返回保洁人员的小屋。（门径就在房间内。）

在西伯利亚树林地区将允许你返回树林中的门径。

王后镇的情况有点特殊，你有可能可以前往警局，也可能前往通路中的门径。（详见维基页面。）

德米特站点会自动收容蝴蝶的功能。所以该物品无法在那里使用。

3D打印店的仓库和地下室区域会允许你返回该区域的入口处。

王后镇秘密通道的区域会允许你返回在牧师的小屋的入口处。

更多和蝴蝶相关的位置将会在之后继续加入。

在所有的目标地点加入了图像色调和背景音乐的变化代码以确保它们不会受到使用蝴蝶的起始地点的影响。

改变了战斗动作战斗者序列中的元素为一个数组（此前为一个战斗者）

这个改变的目的是可能让更有趣的战斗技能的开发成为可能。

加入了一个获得整个团队整体的暗影侵蚀程度的函数。

加入了程序模组ButterflyWingManager

加入了一个新的关于蝴蝶之翼的页面：https://neolithia.fandom.com/wiki/Butterfly_Wings

调整了物品页面，加入了一个关于蝴蝶之翼的链接。