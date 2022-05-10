Sanctum Breach: Rebirth Bug Patch V0.0.7

Thanks for the continued support and reporting of bugs, please don't forget to leave a review if you are enjoying the game. It really does make a huge difference as an indie solo dev :)

Dummy can no longer be "Drained".

Fixed a bug with equipping/unequipping items with Buff Effects (such as Soul Gown) using drag and drop.

Added "Crit Chance" and "Crit Power" to Vendor Filter.

Added missing Portal Icons to The Lost Ruins of Oslan.

Pet icons can be clicked again (Stay, Follow etc.).

Death's Bow is now 2x3 as intended.

Added Gold Deposit and Withrdawl to Player Stash.

Fixed a bug with Whirling Death not being cast in multiple locations (they would shift position).

Fixed a bug with enemy Stat Managers staying active for a second or two after death. Enemies now die straight away, this prevents interactions such as Projectiles exploding on corpses, passives proccing of corpses and "damage" still being applied.

Buff Skills are now removed when being upgraded/degraded. This is to avoid bugs with stacking Stats.

Items now don't unequip during Zone changes if you require the Attributes from a buff - such as Call of The Marksman Dexterity.

The most recently played character now starts at the top of the list in Character Select (as well as being the highlighted character - as is already in place).

Fixed a Vendor bug (another one) that caused items to fade out if the Vendor was refreshed with no items applied to the filter.

If the "Always show Uniques/Legendaries" is ticked then it will apply to the Vendor Filter too.

Added a buyback option to Vendors.

Fixed a bug that caused players to sometimes spawn in the wrong Hub.