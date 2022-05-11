Trading Cards, Badges, Backgrounds and Improvements have arrived, sire!

Share · View all patches · Build 8712662 · Last edited 11 May 2022 – 18:09:11 UTC by Wendy

Kings and Queens, Lords and Ladies!

You've waited for it - we gave it to ya'! New KingSim update is now live: with trading cards to collect, badges to craft, backgrounds to seize, emoticons and stickers to gather.

But that's not all! Come closer, come closer to hear the tale of this new update:

BUGS FIXED:

Overall around 50+ different small bugs and glitches are patched, My Lord. Some of the fixes are listed below...

Some of the achievements were bugged and harder to get than anticipated (thought all of the achievements in are are currently owned by at least 1 person). The glitches has been worked around and now all achievements should be unlockable by a persistent gamer.

Sometimes politics was buggy and all of the countries simalteneously hated the player. Now this should not happen (at least so often ːsteammockingː ).

Sometimes the players settings of sound volume and fullscreen mode saved during the last playthrough did not load on the game launch. Fixed.

Minor translation errors like giving Esteban the title of Baron would result in her getting the title of Duke.

IMPROVEMENTS:

All UI logic of the game was rebuilt from the scratch. And though it may not seem like a lot of things changed, now UI window's are updated only when they are interacted with (instead of some of their functions updating every frame). That increases FPS considerably and makes the UI work more consistantly.

Load Kingdom button was added to death screen. Now it's easier to continue your previous run (in case you thought it wasn't THAT bad).

New ending where the player can become the Necromancer himself added.

To sum up: I hope you will like the new cards and updated more stable game build. Let me know what you think in comments below.