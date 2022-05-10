Update: v.0.12.7

Dear Users!

This is the Broken Universe development team.

Version 0.12.7, has arrived.

In this update, various additional functions have been added and numerous balance adjustments have been made, with a focus on expanding building slots and improving Normal difficulty. From now on, we will deliver the contents. 😊

Building slots have been greatly expanded from 8 to a maximum of 12! 🤗 The 9th new slot is provided by default, and the 10th slot can be unlocked using gold. In addition, a new building setting that allows you to set the default target mode of each building has been added, and you can attach any nickname you want to the building, skill, item, or tech-tree deck. In addition, a damage statistic panel has been added that can be checked during the game.

Normal difficulty has been revamped and is now easier. Monsters now have a reduced quantity on Normal difficulty and the abilities of tricky monsters are disabled. You can also use one more item using the new extra item slot. Items used in extra item slots are permanently consumed.

Operations can now be played twice a day. In addition, if you clear the sub-chapter on Hard difficulty, a skin that can be purchased has been added, so you can meet two new skins. The difficulty of Exploration and Operation has also been adjusted as a whole, and the maximum difficulty of Operation has been expanded by 5 levels.

A number of building balances have been reworked, with a focus on allowing more variety of buildings to be utilized. The anti-recovery ability has been removed from the 'High Frequency Generator', and the anti-recovery ability has been added to various buildings. In addition, a new building with the effect of lowering the defense of the building has been added, and some towers have a function that gives additional damage to the shield, which can be used anew. Mine items have also been added anti-recovery and armor-reducing abilities, allowing you to experiment with more combinations with buildings. Finally, the Challenge Mode that is too difficult has been rebalanced.

v.0.12.7 Patch Note

Normal Difficulty Changed

In order to make Normal difficulty easier and differentiate it from Hard difficulty, the following applies to Normal difficulty.

Reduced the number of monsters.

Some abilities of monsters are disabled.

The interval between skill use of the boss is increased.

Expanded Building Slots

Building slots have been expanded from 8 to a maximum of 12.

The 9th slot is ready to use, and from the 10th slot onwards, you can purchase it with gold and expand it permanently.

Building Setting Panel

You can now set the default attack mode for each building in the hangar and whether or not to attack rage monsters first.

Damage Statistics Panel

A panel has been added to the game screen and results screen to view building damage stats.

Extra Item Slot

Additional item slots are available on the landing screen. An extra item slot allows one more item to be used, but instead permanently destroys that item.

New Tower

A new tower has been added.

Gaussian Pulsar (LV.12)

New Skin from Sub-chapter

A skin that can be purchased by clearing the sub-chapter in hard mode has been added. You can meet a total of 2 new skins, one for each sub-chapter, and each skin gives you 5 skill points for purchase.

Operation Improvements

Operations can now be played twice a day. In addition, the maximum difficulty of the operation has been increased by 5 steps.

Improvements

A function has been added that allows you to select the status to simply display the stat display or to display the detailed display. In simple view, only important stats are displayed for a more concise view.

The ability to empty the building, skill, and item decks in the hangar has been added.

The ability to name buildings, skills, items, and skill tree decks has been added.



Improved the visibility of the entire list of fusion towers.

All weapons now prioritize rage monsters.

Now, the attack mode setting button is not activated for buildings with meaningless attack mode settings.

The display of expected movement paths for monsters has been improved.

Balance

General

Raged unit movement speed: +75 → +50

Exploration & Operation

Decrease the difficulty and rewards of 1st Chapter and 2nd Chapter stages by 25%-33%

4th Chapter or higher difficulty and rewards increased by 5% to 25%

Increases the number of monsters with a shield by 12.5%

Buildings

Iron Cannon

Resources: 90 → 100

Resources: 90 → 100 Pinpoint Striker

Resources: 90 → 100

HP: 290/370/430 → 260/340/400

ATK: 14/18/22 → 16/20/24

PEN: 6/7/8 → 6/8/10

Resources: 90 → 100 HP: 290/370/430 → 260/340/400 ATK: 14/18/22 → 16/20/24 PEN: 6/7/8 → 6/8/10 Laser Turret

HP: 220/270/290 → 200/250/280

ATK: 10/10/10 → 11/13/15

HP: 220/270/290 → 200/250/280 ATK: 10/10/10 → 11/13/15 Magnetic Pulsar

Resources: 100 → 110

HP: 165/200/215 → 160/200/230

ATK: 8/9/10 → 10/11/12

PEN: 14/20/26 → 16/22/26

+1/+3 Enhancement: Delay -5 → Delay -10

Resources: 100 → 110 HP: 165/200/215 → 160/200/230 ATK: 8/9/10 → 10/11/12 PEN: 14/20/26 → 16/22/26 +1/+3 Enhancement: Delay -5 → Delay -10 Shockwave Generator

Resources: 110 → 120

Added ability: Prevents target from healing for 10s

Resources: 110 → 120 Added ability: Prevents target from healing for 10s Mine Launcher

ATK: 20/28/34 → 22/30/36

Mine duration: 8s → 10s

Target non-recoverable time: 5s → 8s

ATK: 20/28/34 → 22/30/36 Mine duration: 8s → 10s Target non-recoverable time: 5s → 8s Flame Thrower

ATK: 10/11/12 → 12/13/14

ATK: 10/11/12 → 12/13/14 Missile Launcher

ATK: 28/36/42 → 30/38/45

ATK: 28/36/42 → 30/38/45 Crystal Tower

PEN: 15/20/25 → 20/25/30

Delay: 200 → 175

Added ability: Prevents target from healing for 5s

+1/+3 Enhancement: PEN +1 → ATK +1

+2/+4 Enhancement: Delay -5 → Delay -10

PEN: 15/20/25 → 20/25/30 Delay: 200 → 175 Added ability: Prevents target from healing for 5s +1/+3 Enhancement: PEN +1 → ATK +1 +2/+4 Enhancement: Delay -5 → Delay -10 Power Gun

ATK: 35/45/55 → 40/50/60

+1/+3 Enhancement: ATK +1 → ATK +2

ATK: 35/45/55 → 40/50/60 +1/+3 Enhancement: ATK +1 → ATK +2 Lightning Crystal

Stun duration: 0.5s → 1s

ATK: 16/18/20 → 18/20/22

Wall attacks are no longer possible.

Stun duration: 0.5s → 1s ATK: 16/18/20 → 18/20/22 Wall attacks are no longer possible. Energy Ball

ATK: 1/3/5 → 5/5/5

PEN: 25/25/25 → 10/20/30

Delay: 275 → 300

Additional damage proportional to PEN: 10%/15%/20% → 25%/25%/25%

Added ability: 200% increased damage to shields

Removed ability: Increases damage dealt to self-destruct monsters by 100%

ATK: 1/3/5 → 5/5/5 PEN: 25/25/25 → 10/20/30 Delay: 275 → 300 Additional damage proportional to PEN: 10%/15%/20% → 25%/25%/25% Added ability: 200% increased damage to shields Removed ability: Increases damage dealt to self-destruct monsters by 100% Beam Tower

ATK: 6/7/8 → 8/9/10

ATK: 6/7/8 → 8/9/10 Air Blaster

ATK: 16/20/23 → 18/21/24

PEN: 10/12/14 → 15/15/15

Damage to large monsters reduced: 65% → 75%

ATK: 16/20/23 → 18/21/24 PEN: 10/12/14 → 15/15/15 Damage to large monsters reduced: 65% → 75% Chain Launcher

PEN: 12/20/28 → 10/20/30

PEN: 12/20/28 → 10/20/30 Ion Cannon

ATK: 13/16/19 → 15/18/20

ATK: 13/16/19 → 15/18/20 Destroyer

+1 Enhance: ATK +1 → ATK +2

+1 Enhance: ATK +1 → ATK +2 Flower Tower

Delay: 250 → 225

Added ability: 200% increased damage to shields

Removed ability: Additional damage equal to 25% of ATK

Delay: 250 → 225 Added ability: 200% increased damage to shields Removed ability: Additional damage equal to 25% of ATK High Frequency Generator

Delay: 350 → 300

Target Defense Reduction: PEN +5 → PEN

Remove ability: Prevents target from healing for 8s

Delay: 350 → 300 Target Defense Reduction: PEN +5 → PEN Remove ability: Prevents target from healing for 8s energy tank

Shield: 125/150/175 → 150/175/200

Shield: 125/150/175 → 150/175/200 Vulcan Cannon

ATK: 32 → 35

ATK: 32 → 35 Magnetic Barrier

DEF: 5 → 15

DEF: 5 → 15 Freezing Cannon

Damage proportional to maximum HP: 3% → 5%

Damage proportional to maximum HP: 3% → 5% Freezing Rifle Turret

ATK: 25 → 40

ATK: 25 → 40 Mega Cannon

ATK: 75 → 80

ATK: 75 → 80 Space Defender

Shield: 75 → 100

Shield: 75 → 100 Chaos Ball

ATK: 25 → 35

PEN: 25 → 35

Additional damage proportional to PEN: 35% → 50%

Added ability: 200% increased damage to shields

ATK: 25 → 35 PEN: 25 → 35 Additional damage proportional to PEN: 35% → 50% Added ability: 200% increased damage to shields Gravity Sphere

ATK: 30 → 50

PEN: 30 → 35

Damage to large monsters reduced: 65% → 75%

ATK: 30 → 50 PEN: 30 → 35 Damage to large monsters reduced: 65% → 75% Binder

ATK: 14 → 15

PEN: 32 → 35

ATK: 14 → 15 PEN: 32 → 35 Exploder

ATK: 55 → 60

Damage range: 70R → 100R

Target non-recoverable time: 8s → 10s

ATK: 55 → 60 Damage range: 70R → 100R Target non-recoverable time: 8s → 10s Plasma Cannon

ATK: 85 → 100

ATK: 85 → 100 Armor Breaker

HP: 710 → 650

Defense: 3 → 5

ATK: 20 → 50

Delay: 300 → 350

Target Defense Reduction: PEN +5 → PEN

Remove Ability: Prevents target from healing for 10s

HP: 710 → 650 Defense: 3 → 5 ATK: 20 → 50 Delay: 300 → 350 Target Defense Reduction: PEN +5 → PEN Remove Ability: Prevents target from healing for 10s Plasma Rain

Added ability: Prevents target from healing for 10s

Added ability: Prevents target from healing for 10s Killer Field

ATK: 45 → 55

Target non-recoverable time: 8s → 10s

ATK: 45 → 55 Target non-recoverable time: 8s → 10s Devastator

ATK: 70 → 80

ATK: 70 → 80 Chain Striker

Delay: 375 → 300

Delay: 375 → 300 Eliminator

Additional damage proportional to PEN: 35% → 40%

Reduce delay of nearby buildings: 20% → 25%

Added ability: Prevents target from healing for 5s

Items

Jagged Stone

Damage: 30 → 20

Added function: Prevents target from healing for 5s

Damage: 30 → 20 Added function: Prevents target from healing for 5s Small Mine

Damage: 35 → 25

Added function: Prevents target from healing for 5s

Damage: 35 → 25 Added function: Prevents target from healing for 5s Nitro Mine

Damage: 40 → 30

Added function: Prevents target from healing for 5s

Damage: 40 → 30 Added function: Prevents target from healing for 5s Uranium Mine

Damage: 45 → 40

Added function: Prevents target from healing for 5s

Damage: 45 → 40 Added function: Prevents target from healing for 5s Hydrogen Mine

Damage: 50 → 40

Added function: Prevents target from healing for 5s

Damage: 50 → 40 Added function: Prevents target from healing for 5s Shock Mine

Shield damage: 10 → 20

Added function: Reduces target's defense by 12 for 5s.

Shield damage: 10 → 20 Added function: Reduces target's defense by 12 for 5s. Sonic Mine

Shield damage: 12 → 25

Added function: Reduces target's defense by 14 for 5s.

Shield damage: 12 → 25 Added function: Reduces target's defense by 14 for 5s. Flash Mine

Shield damage: 14 → 30

Added function: Reduces target's defense by 16 for 5s.

Shield damage: 14 → 30 Added function: Reduces target's defense by 16 for 5s. EMP Mine

Shield damage: 16 → 35

Added function: Reduces target's defense by 18 for 5s.

Shield damage: 16 → 35 Added function: Reduces target's defense by 18 for 5s. Phase Mine

Shield damage: 18 → 40

Added function: Reduces target's defense by 20 for 5s.

Techs

Construction Shield

Now also applies when upgrading buildings and when constructing buildings with the effect of the "Air Drop" tech.

2nd Chapter

Gazelle

Charge attack's ATK: 200% → 150%

Charge attack's ATK: 200% → 150% Baobab

Cannon ATK: 75% → 100%

Cannon PEN: 0 → 5

Cannon ATK: 75% → 100% Cannon PEN: 0 → 5 Angry Elephant

Water cannon skill recovery time: 10s → 8s

Water cannon skill recovery time: 10s → 8s Giant Ostrich Egg

HP: 200 → 150

Ostrich egg summon amount: 10 → 8

Summon Time: 10s → 12s

HP: 200 → 150 Ostrich egg summon amount: 10 → 8 Summon Time: 10s → 12s Main Stage 5

Some terrain changed

Reduced difficulty by 10%

Some terrain changed Reduced difficulty by 10% Special Stage 5

15% less difficulty

3rd Chapter

Squid

HP: 110 → 120

HP: 110 → 120 Captain Octopus

Cannon ATK: 90 → 75

Cannon PEN: 5 → 15

Ink ATK: 15 → 25

Ink range reduction: 30% → 25%

Cannon ATK: 90 → 75 Cannon PEN: 5 → 15 Ink ATK: 15 → 25 Ink range reduction: 30% → 25% B2-Stingray

Bomb ATK: 80 → 75

Bomb PEN: 5 → 15

Bomb ATK: 80 → 75 Bomb PEN: 5 → 15 Main Stage 5

Some terrain changed

Some terrain changed Main Stage 7

Reduced difficulty by 10%

Reduced difficulty by 10% Special Stage 7

Reduced difficulty by 10%

4th Chapter

Giant Cactus

ATK: 15 → 10

Delay: 200 → 150

HP recover: 20 → 15

ATK: 15 → 10 Delay: 200 → 150 HP recover: 20 → 15 Cactus Camel

Gatlinggun bullet count: 48 → 40

Gatlinggun bullet count: 48 → 40 Main Stage 3

Some terrain changed

Some terrain changed Main Stage 7

Reduced difficulty by 10%

5th Chapter

Rage Cloud

Delay: 100 → 150

It no longer disappears after the duration, but must be destroyed by attacking.

Delay: 100 → 150 It no longer disappears after the duration, but must be destroyed by attacking. Spaceshroom

Sealing net duration: 5s → 7s

Energy ball ATK: 75 → 80

Sealing net duration: 5s → 7s Energy ball ATK: 75 → 80 Pond of Solace

Sealing net duration: 5s → 7s

Energy spear ATK: 130 → 150

6th Chapter

Highland Bush

PEN: 0 → 5

PEN: 0 → 5 Monal

ATK: 18 → 20

ATK: 18 → 20 Super Alpaca

HP: 5000 → 4500

HP: 5000 → 4500 King Ibex

Skill use interval: 10s to 18s → 8s to 16s

Boomerang ATK: 135 → 150

Skill use interval: 10s to 18s → 8s to 16s Boomerang ATK: 135 → 150 Alpha God

Skill usage interval: 6s to 16s → 6s to 14s

Skill usage interval: 6s to 16s → 6s to 14s Rockslide

No longer triggers after stage timeout.

7th Chapter

Polar Hare

Standby time after landing: 0.1s → 0.2s

Standby time after landing: 0.1s → 0.2s Penguin

HP: 65 → 80

HP: 65 → 80 arctic fox

HP: 100 → 120

Defense: 8 → 5

HP: 100 → 120 Defense: 8 → 5 Polar bear

HP: 1400 → 1800

HP: 1400 → 1800 Ancient Knight

ATK: 25 → 30

ATK: 25 → 30 Ancient Wizard

HP: 85 → 90

ATK: 15 → 20

HP: 85 → 90 ATK: 15 → 20 Meca Igloo

Skill usage interval: 10 to 18s → 7 to 14s

Snow block ATK: 25 → 50

Snowball ATK: 50 → 70

Ice duration: 12s → 15s

Skill usage interval: 10 to 18s → 7 to 14s Snow block ATK: 25 → 50 Snowball ATK: 50 → 70 Ice duration: 12s → 15s Crystal Dragon

Skill usage interval: 10 to 18s → 7 to 14s

Crystal ATK: 35 → 40

Freezing strike ATK: 135 → 150

Freezing strike stun durtation: 3s → 5s

Skill usage interval: 10 to 18s → 7 to 14s Crystal ATK: 35 → 40 Freezing strike ATK: 135 → 150 Freezing strike stun durtation: 3s → 5s Main Stage 7

Some terrain changed

8th Chapter

Mystic Fairy

HP: 50 → 65

HP: 50 → 65 Mystic Peacock

HP: 150 → 175

ATK: 10 → 15

PEN: 25 → 20

HP: 150 → 175 ATK: 10 → 15 PEN: 25 → 20 Mystic Cannon

ATK: 25 → 30

ATK: 25 → 30 Mystic Golem

ATK: 150 → 140

Delay: 225 → 200

ATK: 150 → 140 Delay: 225 → 200 Mystic Knight

Shockwave ATK: 100% → 75%

Shockwave ATK: 100% → 75% Mystic Cube

ATK: 50 → 60

Now automatically destroys after stage timeout.

ATK: 50 → 60 Now automatically destroys after stage timeout. Cube Device

Durability: 200 → 250

Durability: 200 → 250 Sacrifice Altar

Now, when a monster is sacrificed at the Altar of Sacrifice, it is treated as a normal death rather than self-destruct.

Now, when a monster is sacrificed at the Altar of Sacrifice, it is treated as a normal death rather than self-destruct. Eternity Cube

Skill usage interval: 10~18s → 7~14s

Platform attack buff: +5 → +0

Platform movement speed b​Buff: +0 → +50

Skill usage interval: 10~18s → 7~14s Platform attack buff: +5 → +0 Platform movement speed b​Buff: +0 → +50 Guardian

Skill usage interval: 10~18s → 7~14s

Mystic strike attack type: Physical → Energy

Guardian's sword explosive damage: 50 → 75

Skill usage interval: 10~18s → 7~14s Mystic strike attack type: Physical → Energy Guardian's sword explosive damage: 50 → 75 Mystic Field

No longer triggers after stage timeout.

1st Sub-chapter

J-Phone

Skill usage interval: 8s to 18s → 8s to 16s

2nd Sub-chapter

Maracas

ATK: 20 → 22

ATK: 20 → 22 Accordion

ATK: 15 → 20

PEN: 30 → 20

ATK: 15 → 20 PEN: 30 → 20 Clarinet

Flame duration: 4s → 5s

Flame duration: 4s → 5s Trumpet

ATK: 20 → 25

ATK: 20 → 25 Bass Drum

ATK: 24 → 30

PEN: 12 → 8

ATK: 24 → 30 PEN: 12 → 8 Speaker

ATK: 15 → 20

ATK: 15 → 20 Devil Piano

Skill usage interval: 10s to 20s → 9s to 16s

Challenge Mode

Tenacity

Monster's HP: +80% → +60%

Monster's HP: +80% → +60% Power

Monsters' ATK: +60% → +40%

Monsters' PEN: +5 → +10

Monsters' ATK: +60% → +40% Monsters' PEN: +5 → +10 Speed

Monsters' delay: -40% → -25%

Monsters' delay: -40% → -25% Recovery

Monsters' HP recovery: 15+1% → 10+1%

Monsters' HP recovery: 15+1% → 10+1% Concrete

Wall HP: +400% → +700%

Wall HP: +400% → +700% Delay

Buildings' delay: +100 → +75

Bug Fixes

Fixed the issue where the same stage was created on different dates in Operation.

Fixed the issue where the movement speed increase effect of raged monsters was not applied intermittently.

Fixed the issue where the HP gauge of attackable objects was not displayed intermittently.

Fixed the issue where the effect that negates damage was not applied every specific time among the effects of the module.

Fixed the issue where among the effects of the module, the effect of triggering the invincible shield under a certain durability was triggered immediately after being attacked regardless of the durability.

Fixed the issue where monsters could not move normally in some locations in the Exploration and Operation stages.

Fixed the issue where the Star Collecting information UI was displayed incorrectly on the stage selection screen.

Fixed the issue where the buff-type skill did a small amount of damage to the player's buildings.

Fixed the issue where "Chain Launcher" and "Beam Tower" were not affected by the non-attacking effect under certain circumstances.

Fixed the issue where the non-recoverable effect was not applied to monsters that stepped on a mine placed by the "Mine Launcher" after a short period of time.

Fixed a graphical issue when constructing "Crystal Tower" via "Air Drop".

Fixed the issue where items could be placed on top of "Conch Shell".

Fixed the issue where the animation of hiding in the ground did not play properly when the "Cactus" monster was attacking.

Fixed the issue where the bonus effect of buildings and monsters that had a bounce effect did not apply to projectiles that bounced.

Fixed the issue where Eternity Cube's platform installation skill ignored "Mystic Barrier" and was installed.

Thank you for enjoying our game 💖 and feedback is always welcome. 😊