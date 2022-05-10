 Skip to content

Broken Universe - Tower Defense update for 10 May 2022

Update: v.0.12.7

Update: v.0.12.7

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear Users!
This is the Broken Universe development team.

Version 0.12.7, has arrived.

In this update, various additional functions have been added and numerous balance adjustments have been made, with a focus on expanding building slots and improving Normal difficulty. From now on, we will deliver the contents. 😊

Building slots have been greatly expanded from 8 to a maximum of 12! 🤗 The 9th new slot is provided by default, and the 10th slot can be unlocked using gold. In addition, a new building setting that allows you to set the default target mode of each building has been added, and you can attach any nickname you want to the building, skill, item, or tech-tree deck. In addition, a damage statistic panel has been added that can be checked during the game.

Normal difficulty has been revamped and is now easier. Monsters now have a reduced quantity on Normal difficulty and the abilities of tricky monsters are disabled. You can also use one more item using the new extra item slot. Items used in extra item slots are permanently consumed.

Operations can now be played twice a day. In addition, if you clear the sub-chapter on Hard difficulty, a skin that can be purchased has been added, so you can meet two new skins. The difficulty of Exploration and Operation has also been adjusted as a whole, and the maximum difficulty of Operation has been expanded by 5 levels.

A number of building balances have been reworked, with a focus on allowing more variety of buildings to be utilized. The anti-recovery ability has been removed from the 'High Frequency Generator', and the anti-recovery ability has been added to various buildings. In addition, a new building with the effect of lowering the defense of the building has been added, and some towers have a function that gives additional damage to the shield, which can be used anew. Mine items have also been added anti-recovery and armor-reducing abilities, allowing you to experiment with more combinations with buildings. Finally, the Challenge Mode that is too difficult has been rebalanced.

v.0.12.7 Patch Note

Normal Difficulty Changed

In order to make Normal difficulty easier and differentiate it from Hard difficulty, the following applies to Normal difficulty.

  • Reduced the number of monsters.
  • Some abilities of monsters are disabled.
  • The interval between skill use of the boss is increased.

Expanded Building Slots

Building slots have been expanded from 8 to a maximum of 12.
The 9th slot is ready to use, and from the 10th slot onwards, you can purchase it with gold and expand it permanently.

Building Setting Panel

You can now set the default attack mode for each building in the hangar and whether or not to attack rage monsters first.

Damage Statistics Panel

A panel has been added to the game screen and results screen to view building damage stats.

Extra Item Slot

Additional item slots are available on the landing screen. An extra item slot allows one more item to be used, but instead permanently destroys that item.

New Tower

A new tower has been added.

  • Gaussian Pulsar (LV.12)

New Skin from Sub-chapter

A skin that can be purchased by clearing the sub-chapter in hard mode has been added. You can meet a total of 2 new skins, one for each sub-chapter, and each skin gives you 5 skill points for purchase.

Operation Improvements

Operations can now be played twice a day. In addition, the maximum difficulty of the operation has been increased by 5 steps.

Improvements

  • A function has been added that allows you to select the status to simply display the stat display or to display the detailed display. In simple view, only important stats are displayed for a more concise view.
  • The ability to empty the building, skill, and item decks in the hangar has been added.
  • The ability to name buildings, skills, items, and skill tree decks has been added.
  • Improved the visibility of the entire list of fusion towers.
  • All weapons now prioritize rage monsters.
  • Now, the attack mode setting button is not activated for buildings with meaningless attack mode settings.
  • The display of expected movement paths for monsters has been improved.

Balance

General
  • Raged unit movement speed: +75 → +50
  • Exploration & Operation
    Decrease the difficulty and rewards of 1st Chapter and 2nd Chapter stages by 25%-33%
    4th Chapter or higher difficulty and rewards increased by 5% to 25%
    Increases the number of monsters with a shield by 12.5%
Buildings
  • Iron Cannon
    Resources: 90 → 100
  • Pinpoint Striker
    Resources: 90 → 100
    HP: 290/370/430 → 260/340/400
    ATK: 14/18/22 → 16/20/24
    PEN: 6/7/8 → 6/8/10
  • Laser Turret
    HP: 220/270/290 → 200/250/280
    ATK: 10/10/10 → 11/13/15
  • Magnetic Pulsar
    Resources: 100 → 110
    HP: 165/200/215 → 160/200/230
    ATK: 8/9/10 → 10/11/12
    PEN: 14/20/26 → 16/22/26
    +1/+3 Enhancement: Delay -5 → Delay -10
  • Shockwave Generator
    Resources: 110 → 120
    Added ability: Prevents target from healing for 10s
  • Mine Launcher
    ATK: 20/28/34 → 22/30/36
    Mine duration: 8s → 10s
    Target non-recoverable time: 5s → 8s
  • Flame Thrower
    ATK: 10/11/12 → 12/13/14
  • Missile Launcher
    ATK: 28/36/42 → 30/38/45
  • Crystal Tower
    PEN: 15/20/25 → 20/25/30
    Delay: 200 → 175
    Added ability: Prevents target from healing for 5s
    +1/+3 Enhancement: PEN +1 → ATK +1
    +2/+4 Enhancement: Delay -5 → Delay -10
  • Power Gun
    ATK: 35/45/55 → 40/50/60
    +1/+3 Enhancement: ATK +1 → ATK +2
  • Lightning Crystal
    Stun duration: 0.5s → 1s
    ATK: 16/18/20 → 18/20/22
    Wall attacks are no longer possible.
  • Energy Ball
    ATK: 1/3/5 → 5/5/5
    PEN: 25/25/25 → 10/20/30
    Delay: 275 → 300
    Additional damage proportional to PEN: 10%/15%/20% → 25%/25%/25%
    Added ability: 200% increased damage to shields
    Removed ability: Increases damage dealt to self-destruct monsters by 100%
  • Beam Tower
    ATK: 6/7/8 → 8/9/10
  • Air Blaster
    ATK: 16/20/23 → 18/21/24
    PEN: 10/12/14 → 15/15/15
    Damage to large monsters reduced: 65% → 75%
  • Chain Launcher
    PEN: 12/20/28 → 10/20/30
  • Ion Cannon
    ATK: 13/16/19 → 15/18/20
  • Destroyer
    +1 Enhance: ATK +1 → ATK +2
  • Flower Tower
    Delay: 250 → 225
    Added ability: 200% increased damage to shields
    Removed ability: Additional damage equal to 25% of ATK
  • High Frequency Generator
    Delay: 350 → 300
    Target Defense Reduction: PEN +5 → PEN
    Remove ability: Prevents target from healing for 8s
  • energy tank
    Shield: 125/150/175 → 150/175/200
  • Vulcan Cannon
    ATK: 32 → 35
  • Magnetic Barrier
    DEF: 5 → 15
  • Freezing Cannon
    Damage proportional to maximum HP: 3% → 5%
  • Freezing Rifle Turret
    ATK: 25 → 40
  • Mega Cannon
    ATK: 75 → 80
  • Space Defender
    Shield: 75 → 100
  • Chaos Ball
    ATK: 25 → 35
    PEN: 25 → 35
    Additional damage proportional to PEN: 35% → 50%
    Added ability: 200% increased damage to shields
  • Gravity Sphere
    ATK: 30 → 50
    PEN: 30 → 35
    Damage to large monsters reduced: 65% → 75%
  • Binder
    ATK: 14 → 15
    PEN: 32 → 35
  • Exploder
    ATK: 55 → 60
    Damage range: 70R → 100R
    Target non-recoverable time: 8s → 10s
  • Plasma Cannon
    ATK: 85 → 100
  • Armor Breaker
    HP: 710 → 650
    Defense: 3 → 5
    ATK: 20 → 50
    Delay: 300 → 350
    Target Defense Reduction: PEN +5 → PEN
    Remove Ability: Prevents target from healing for 10s
  • Plasma Rain
    Added ability: Prevents target from healing for 10s
  • Killer Field
    ATK: 45 → 55
    Target non-recoverable time: 8s → 10s
  • Devastator
    ATK: 70 → 80
  • Chain Striker
    Delay: 375 → 300
  • Eliminator
    Additional damage proportional to PEN: 35% → 40%
    Reduce delay of nearby buildings: 20% → 25%
    Added ability: Prevents target from healing for 5s
Items
  • Jagged Stone
    Damage: 30 → 20
    Added function: Prevents target from healing for 5s
  • Small Mine
    Damage: 35 → 25
    Added function: Prevents target from healing for 5s
  • Nitro Mine
    Damage: 40 → 30
    Added function: Prevents target from healing for 5s
  • Uranium Mine
    Damage: 45 → 40
    Added function: Prevents target from healing for 5s
  • Hydrogen Mine
    Damage: 50 → 40
    Added function: Prevents target from healing for 5s
  • Shock Mine
    Shield damage: 10 → 20
    Added function: Reduces target's defense by 12 for 5s.
  • Sonic Mine
    Shield damage: 12 → 25
    Added function: Reduces target's defense by 14 for 5s.
  • Flash Mine
    Shield damage: 14 → 30
    Added function: Reduces target's defense by 16 for 5s.
  • EMP Mine
    Shield damage: 16 → 35
    Added function: Reduces target's defense by 18 for 5s.
  • Phase Mine
    Shield damage: 18 → 40
    Added function: Reduces target's defense by 20 for 5s.
Techs
  • Construction Shield
    Now also applies when upgrading buildings and when constructing buildings with the effect of the "Air Drop" tech.
2nd Chapter
  • Gazelle
    Charge attack's ATK: 200% → 150%
  • Baobab
    Cannon ATK: 75% → 100%
    Cannon PEN: 0 → 5
  • Angry Elephant
    Water cannon skill recovery time: 10s → 8s
  • Giant Ostrich Egg
    HP: 200 → 150
    Ostrich egg summon amount: 10 → 8
    Summon Time: 10s → 12s
  • Main Stage 5
    Some terrain changed
    Reduced difficulty by 10%
  • Special Stage 5
    15% less difficulty
3rd Chapter
  • Squid
    HP: 110 → 120
  • Captain Octopus
    Cannon ATK: 90 → 75
    Cannon PEN: 5 → 15
    Ink ATK: 15 → 25
    Ink range reduction: 30% → 25%
  • B2-Stingray
    Bomb ATK: 80 → 75
    Bomb PEN: 5 → 15
  • Main Stage 5
    Some terrain changed
  • Main Stage 7
    Reduced difficulty by 10%
  • Special Stage 7
    Reduced difficulty by 10%
4th Chapter
  • Giant Cactus
    ATK: 15 → 10
    Delay: 200 → 150
    HP recover: 20 → 15
  • Cactus Camel
    Gatlinggun bullet count: 48 → 40
  • Main Stage 3
    Some terrain changed
  • Main Stage 7
    Reduced difficulty by 10%
5th Chapter
  • Rage Cloud
    Delay: 100 → 150
    It no longer disappears after the duration, but must be destroyed by attacking.
  • Spaceshroom
    Sealing net duration: 5s → 7s
    Energy ball ATK: 75 → 80
  • Pond of Solace
    Sealing net duration: 5s → 7s
    Energy spear ATK: 130 → 150
6th Chapter
  • Highland Bush
    PEN: 0 → 5
  • Monal
    ATK: 18 → 20
  • Super Alpaca
    HP: 5000 → 4500
  • King Ibex
    Skill use interval: 10s to 18s → 8s to 16s
    Boomerang ATK: 135 → 150
  • Alpha God
    Skill usage interval: 6s to 16s → 6s to 14s
  • Rockslide
    No longer triggers after stage timeout.
7th Chapter
  • Polar Hare
    Standby time after landing: 0.1s → 0.2s
  • Penguin
    HP: 65 → 80
  • arctic fox
    HP: 100 → 120
    Defense: 8 → 5
  • Polar bear
    HP: 1400 → 1800
  • Ancient Knight
    ATK: 25 → 30
  • Ancient Wizard
    HP: 85 → 90
    ATK: 15 → 20
  • Meca Igloo
    Skill usage interval: 10 to 18s → 7 to 14s
    Snow block ATK: 25 → 50
    Snowball ATK: 50 → 70
    Ice duration: 12s → 15s
  • Crystal Dragon
    Skill usage interval: 10 to 18s → 7 to 14s
    Crystal ATK: 35 → 40
    Freezing strike ATK: 135 → 150
    Freezing strike stun durtation: 3s → 5s
  • Main Stage 7
    Some terrain changed
8th Chapter
  • Mystic Fairy
    HP: 50 → 65
  • Mystic Peacock
    HP: 150 → 175
    ATK: 10 → 15
    PEN: 25 → 20
  • Mystic Cannon
    ATK: 25 → 30
  • Mystic Golem
    ATK: 150 → 140
    Delay: 225 → 200
  • Mystic Knight
    Shockwave ATK: 100% → 75%
  • Mystic Cube
    ATK: 50 → 60
    Now automatically destroys after stage timeout.
  • Cube Device
    Durability: 200 → 250
  • Sacrifice Altar
    Now, when a monster is sacrificed at the Altar of Sacrifice, it is treated as a normal death rather than self-destruct.
  • Eternity Cube
    Skill usage interval: 10~18s → 7~14s
    Platform attack buff: +5 → +0
    Platform movement speed b​Buff: +0 → +50
  • Guardian
    Skill usage interval: 10~18s → 7~14s
    Mystic strike attack type: Physical → Energy
    Guardian's sword explosive damage: 50 → 75
  • Mystic Field
    No longer triggers after stage timeout.
1st Sub-chapter
  • J-Phone
    Skill usage interval: 8s to 18s → 8s to 16s
2nd Sub-chapter
  • Maracas
    ATK: 20 → 22
  • Accordion
    ATK: 15 → 20
    PEN: 30 → 20
  • Clarinet
    Flame duration: 4s → 5s
  • Trumpet
    ATK: 20 → 25
  • Bass Drum
    ATK: 24 → 30
    PEN: 12 → 8
  • Speaker
    ATK: 15 → 20
  • Devil Piano
    Skill usage interval: 10s to 20s → 9s to 16s
Challenge Mode
  • Tenacity
    Monster's HP: +80% → +60%
  • Power
    Monsters' ATK: +60% → +40%
    Monsters' PEN: +5 → +10
  • Speed
    Monsters' delay: -40% → -25%
  • Recovery
    Monsters' HP recovery: 15+1% → 10+1%
  • Concrete
    Wall HP: +400% → +700%
  • Delay
    Buildings' delay: +100 → +75

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed the issue where the same stage was created on different dates in Operation.
  • Fixed the issue where the movement speed increase effect of raged monsters was not applied intermittently.
  • Fixed the issue where the HP gauge of attackable objects was not displayed intermittently.
  • Fixed the issue where the effect that negates damage was not applied every specific time among the effects of the module.
  • Fixed the issue where among the effects of the module, the effect of triggering the invincible shield under a certain durability was triggered immediately after being attacked regardless of the durability.
  • Fixed the issue where monsters could not move normally in some locations in the Exploration and Operation stages.
  • Fixed the issue where the Star Collecting information UI was displayed incorrectly on the stage selection screen.
  • Fixed the issue where the buff-type skill did a small amount of damage to the player's buildings.
  • Fixed the issue where "Chain Launcher" and "Beam Tower" were not affected by the non-attacking effect under certain circumstances.
  • Fixed the issue where the non-recoverable effect was not applied to monsters that stepped on a mine placed by the "Mine Launcher" after a short period of time.
  • Fixed a graphical issue when constructing "Crystal Tower" via "Air Drop".
  • Fixed the issue where items could be placed on top of "Conch Shell".
  • Fixed the issue where the animation of hiding in the ground did not play properly when the "Cactus" monster was attacking.
  • Fixed the issue where the bonus effect of buildings and monsters that had a bounce effect did not apply to projectiles that bounced.
  • Fixed the issue where Eternity Cube's platform installation skill ignored "Mystic Barrier" and was installed.

Thank you for enjoying our game 💖 and feedback is always welcome. 😊

Changed files in this update

Broken Universe Content Depot 1487681
