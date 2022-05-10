Update: v.0.12.7

Dear Users!
This is the Broken Universe development team.
Version 0.12.7, has arrived.
In this update, various additional functions have been added and numerous balance adjustments have been made, with a focus on expanding building slots and improving Normal difficulty. From now on, we will deliver the contents. 😊
Building slots have been greatly expanded from 8 to a maximum of 12! 🤗 The 9th new slot is provided by default, and the 10th slot can be unlocked using gold. In addition, a new building setting that allows you to set the default target mode of each building has been added, and you can attach any nickname you want to the building, skill, item, or tech-tree deck. In addition, a damage statistic panel has been added that can be checked during the game.
Normal difficulty has been revamped and is now easier. Monsters now have a reduced quantity on Normal difficulty and the abilities of tricky monsters are disabled. You can also use one more item using the new extra item slot. Items used in extra item slots are permanently consumed.
Operations can now be played twice a day. In addition, if you clear the sub-chapter on Hard difficulty, a skin that can be purchased has been added, so you can meet two new skins. The difficulty of Exploration and Operation has also been adjusted as a whole, and the maximum difficulty of Operation has been expanded by 5 levels.
A number of building balances have been reworked, with a focus on allowing more variety of buildings to be utilized. The anti-recovery ability has been removed from the 'High Frequency Generator', and the anti-recovery ability has been added to various buildings. In addition, a new building with the effect of lowering the defense of the building has been added, and some towers have a function that gives additional damage to the shield, which can be used anew. Mine items have also been added anti-recovery and armor-reducing abilities, allowing you to experiment with more combinations with buildings. Finally, the Challenge Mode that is too difficult has been rebalanced.
v.0.12.7 Patch Note
Normal Difficulty Changed
In order to make Normal difficulty easier and differentiate it from Hard difficulty, the following applies to Normal difficulty.
- Reduced the number of monsters.
- Some abilities of monsters are disabled.
- The interval between skill use of the boss is increased.
Expanded Building Slots
Building slots have been expanded from 8 to a maximum of 12.
The 9th slot is ready to use, and from the 10th slot onwards, you can purchase it with gold and expand it permanently.
Building Setting Panel
You can now set the default attack mode for each building in the hangar and whether or not to attack rage monsters first.
Damage Statistics Panel
A panel has been added to the game screen and results screen to view building damage stats.
Extra Item Slot
Additional item slots are available on the landing screen. An extra item slot allows one more item to be used, but instead permanently destroys that item.
New Tower
A new tower has been added.
- Gaussian Pulsar (LV.12)
New Skin from Sub-chapter
A skin that can be purchased by clearing the sub-chapter in hard mode has been added. You can meet a total of 2 new skins, one for each sub-chapter, and each skin gives you 5 skill points for purchase.
Operation Improvements
Operations can now be played twice a day. In addition, the maximum difficulty of the operation has been increased by 5 steps.
Improvements
- A function has been added that allows you to select the status to simply display the stat display or to display the detailed display. In simple view, only important stats are displayed for a more concise view.
- The ability to empty the building, skill, and item decks in the hangar has been added.
- The ability to name buildings, skills, items, and skill tree decks has been added.
- Improved the visibility of the entire list of fusion towers.
- All weapons now prioritize rage monsters.
- Now, the attack mode setting button is not activated for buildings with meaningless attack mode settings.
- The display of expected movement paths for monsters has been improved.
Balance
General
- Raged unit movement speed: +75 → +50
- Exploration & Operation
Decrease the difficulty and rewards of 1st Chapter and 2nd Chapter stages by 25%-33%
4th Chapter or higher difficulty and rewards increased by 5% to 25%
Increases the number of monsters with a shield by 12.5%
Buildings
- Iron Cannon
Resources: 90 → 100
- Pinpoint Striker
Resources: 90 → 100
HP: 290/370/430 → 260/340/400
ATK: 14/18/22 → 16/20/24
PEN: 6/7/8 → 6/8/10
- Laser Turret
HP: 220/270/290 → 200/250/280
ATK: 10/10/10 → 11/13/15
- Magnetic Pulsar
Resources: 100 → 110
HP: 165/200/215 → 160/200/230
ATK: 8/9/10 → 10/11/12
PEN: 14/20/26 → 16/22/26
+1/+3 Enhancement: Delay -5 → Delay -10
- Shockwave Generator
Resources: 110 → 120
Added ability: Prevents target from healing for 10s
- Mine Launcher
ATK: 20/28/34 → 22/30/36
Mine duration: 8s → 10s
Target non-recoverable time: 5s → 8s
- Flame Thrower
ATK: 10/11/12 → 12/13/14
- Missile Launcher
ATK: 28/36/42 → 30/38/45
- Crystal Tower
PEN: 15/20/25 → 20/25/30
Delay: 200 → 175
Added ability: Prevents target from healing for 5s
+1/+3 Enhancement: PEN +1 → ATK +1
+2/+4 Enhancement: Delay -5 → Delay -10
- Power Gun
ATK: 35/45/55 → 40/50/60
+1/+3 Enhancement: ATK +1 → ATK +2
- Lightning Crystal
Stun duration: 0.5s → 1s
ATK: 16/18/20 → 18/20/22
Wall attacks are no longer possible.
- Energy Ball
ATK: 1/3/5 → 5/5/5
PEN: 25/25/25 → 10/20/30
Delay: 275 → 300
Additional damage proportional to PEN: 10%/15%/20% → 25%/25%/25%
Added ability: 200% increased damage to shields
Removed ability: Increases damage dealt to self-destruct monsters by 100%
- Beam Tower
ATK: 6/7/8 → 8/9/10
- Air Blaster
ATK: 16/20/23 → 18/21/24
PEN: 10/12/14 → 15/15/15
Damage to large monsters reduced: 65% → 75%
- Chain Launcher
PEN: 12/20/28 → 10/20/30
- Ion Cannon
ATK: 13/16/19 → 15/18/20
- Destroyer
+1 Enhance: ATK +1 → ATK +2
- Flower Tower
Delay: 250 → 225
Added ability: 200% increased damage to shields
Removed ability: Additional damage equal to 25% of ATK
- High Frequency Generator
Delay: 350 → 300
Target Defense Reduction: PEN +5 → PEN
Remove ability: Prevents target from healing for 8s
- energy tank
Shield: 125/150/175 → 150/175/200
- Vulcan Cannon
ATK: 32 → 35
- Magnetic Barrier
DEF: 5 → 15
- Freezing Cannon
Damage proportional to maximum HP: 3% → 5%
- Freezing Rifle Turret
ATK: 25 → 40
- Mega Cannon
ATK: 75 → 80
- Space Defender
Shield: 75 → 100
- Chaos Ball
ATK: 25 → 35
PEN: 25 → 35
Additional damage proportional to PEN: 35% → 50%
Added ability: 200% increased damage to shields
- Gravity Sphere
ATK: 30 → 50
PEN: 30 → 35
Damage to large monsters reduced: 65% → 75%
- Binder
ATK: 14 → 15
PEN: 32 → 35
- Exploder
ATK: 55 → 60
Damage range: 70R → 100R
Target non-recoverable time: 8s → 10s
- Plasma Cannon
ATK: 85 → 100
- Armor Breaker
HP: 710 → 650
Defense: 3 → 5
ATK: 20 → 50
Delay: 300 → 350
Target Defense Reduction: PEN +5 → PEN
Remove Ability: Prevents target from healing for 10s
- Plasma Rain
Added ability: Prevents target from healing for 10s
- Killer Field
ATK: 45 → 55
Target non-recoverable time: 8s → 10s
- Devastator
ATK: 70 → 80
- Chain Striker
Delay: 375 → 300
- Eliminator
Additional damage proportional to PEN: 35% → 40%
Reduce delay of nearby buildings: 20% → 25%
Added ability: Prevents target from healing for 5s
Items
- Jagged Stone
Damage: 30 → 20
Added function: Prevents target from healing for 5s
- Small Mine
Damage: 35 → 25
Added function: Prevents target from healing for 5s
- Nitro Mine
Damage: 40 → 30
Added function: Prevents target from healing for 5s
- Uranium Mine
Damage: 45 → 40
Added function: Prevents target from healing for 5s
- Hydrogen Mine
Damage: 50 → 40
Added function: Prevents target from healing for 5s
- Shock Mine
Shield damage: 10 → 20
Added function: Reduces target's defense by 12 for 5s.
- Sonic Mine
Shield damage: 12 → 25
Added function: Reduces target's defense by 14 for 5s.
- Flash Mine
Shield damage: 14 → 30
Added function: Reduces target's defense by 16 for 5s.
- EMP Mine
Shield damage: 16 → 35
Added function: Reduces target's defense by 18 for 5s.
- Phase Mine
Shield damage: 18 → 40
Added function: Reduces target's defense by 20 for 5s.
Techs
- Construction Shield
Now also applies when upgrading buildings and when constructing buildings with the effect of the "Air Drop" tech.
2nd Chapter
- Gazelle
Charge attack's ATK: 200% → 150%
- Baobab
Cannon ATK: 75% → 100%
Cannon PEN: 0 → 5
- Angry Elephant
Water cannon skill recovery time: 10s → 8s
- Giant Ostrich Egg
HP: 200 → 150
Ostrich egg summon amount: 10 → 8
Summon Time: 10s → 12s
- Main Stage 5
Some terrain changed
Reduced difficulty by 10%
- Special Stage 5
15% less difficulty
3rd Chapter
- Squid
HP: 110 → 120
- Captain Octopus
Cannon ATK: 90 → 75
Cannon PEN: 5 → 15
Ink ATK: 15 → 25
Ink range reduction: 30% → 25%
- B2-Stingray
Bomb ATK: 80 → 75
Bomb PEN: 5 → 15
- Main Stage 5
Some terrain changed
- Main Stage 7
Reduced difficulty by 10%
- Special Stage 7
Reduced difficulty by 10%
4th Chapter
- Giant Cactus
ATK: 15 → 10
Delay: 200 → 150
HP recover: 20 → 15
- Cactus Camel
Gatlinggun bullet count: 48 → 40
- Main Stage 3
Some terrain changed
- Main Stage 7
Reduced difficulty by 10%
5th Chapter
- Rage Cloud
Delay: 100 → 150
It no longer disappears after the duration, but must be destroyed by attacking.
- Spaceshroom
Sealing net duration: 5s → 7s
Energy ball ATK: 75 → 80
- Pond of Solace
Sealing net duration: 5s → 7s
Energy spear ATK: 130 → 150
6th Chapter
- Highland Bush
PEN: 0 → 5
- Monal
ATK: 18 → 20
- Super Alpaca
HP: 5000 → 4500
- King Ibex
Skill use interval: 10s to 18s → 8s to 16s
Boomerang ATK: 135 → 150
- Alpha God
Skill usage interval: 6s to 16s → 6s to 14s
- Rockslide
No longer triggers after stage timeout.
7th Chapter
- Polar Hare
Standby time after landing: 0.1s → 0.2s
- Penguin
HP: 65 → 80
- arctic fox
HP: 100 → 120
Defense: 8 → 5
- Polar bear
HP: 1400 → 1800
- Ancient Knight
ATK: 25 → 30
- Ancient Wizard
HP: 85 → 90
ATK: 15 → 20
- Meca Igloo
Skill usage interval: 10 to 18s → 7 to 14s
Snow block ATK: 25 → 50
Snowball ATK: 50 → 70
Ice duration: 12s → 15s
- Crystal Dragon
Skill usage interval: 10 to 18s → 7 to 14s
Crystal ATK: 35 → 40
Freezing strike ATK: 135 → 150
Freezing strike stun durtation: 3s → 5s
- Main Stage 7
Some terrain changed
8th Chapter
- Mystic Fairy
HP: 50 → 65
- Mystic Peacock
HP: 150 → 175
ATK: 10 → 15
PEN: 25 → 20
- Mystic Cannon
ATK: 25 → 30
- Mystic Golem
ATK: 150 → 140
Delay: 225 → 200
- Mystic Knight
Shockwave ATK: 100% → 75%
- Mystic Cube
ATK: 50 → 60
Now automatically destroys after stage timeout.
- Cube Device
Durability: 200 → 250
- Sacrifice Altar
Now, when a monster is sacrificed at the Altar of Sacrifice, it is treated as a normal death rather than self-destruct.
- Eternity Cube
Skill usage interval: 10~18s → 7~14s
Platform attack buff: +5 → +0
Platform movement speed bBuff: +0 → +50
- Guardian
Skill usage interval: 10~18s → 7~14s
Mystic strike attack type: Physical → Energy
Guardian's sword explosive damage: 50 → 75
- Mystic Field
No longer triggers after stage timeout.
1st Sub-chapter
- J-Phone
Skill usage interval: 8s to 18s → 8s to 16s
2nd Sub-chapter
- Maracas
ATK: 20 → 22
- Accordion
ATK: 15 → 20
PEN: 30 → 20
- Clarinet
Flame duration: 4s → 5s
- Trumpet
ATK: 20 → 25
- Bass Drum
ATK: 24 → 30
PEN: 12 → 8
- Speaker
ATK: 15 → 20
- Devil Piano
Skill usage interval: 10s to 20s → 9s to 16s
Challenge Mode
- Tenacity
Monster's HP: +80% → +60%
- Power
Monsters' ATK: +60% → +40%
Monsters' PEN: +5 → +10
- Speed
Monsters' delay: -40% → -25%
- Recovery
Monsters' HP recovery: 15+1% → 10+1%
- Concrete
Wall HP: +400% → +700%
- Delay
Buildings' delay: +100 → +75
Bug Fixes
- Fixed the issue where the same stage was created on different dates in Operation.
- Fixed the issue where the movement speed increase effect of raged monsters was not applied intermittently.
- Fixed the issue where the HP gauge of attackable objects was not displayed intermittently.
- Fixed the issue where the effect that negates damage was not applied every specific time among the effects of the module.
- Fixed the issue where among the effects of the module, the effect of triggering the invincible shield under a certain durability was triggered immediately after being attacked regardless of the durability.
- Fixed the issue where monsters could not move normally in some locations in the Exploration and Operation stages.
- Fixed the issue where the Star Collecting information UI was displayed incorrectly on the stage selection screen.
- Fixed the issue where the buff-type skill did a small amount of damage to the player's buildings.
- Fixed the issue where "Chain Launcher" and "Beam Tower" were not affected by the non-attacking effect under certain circumstances.
- Fixed the issue where the non-recoverable effect was not applied to monsters that stepped on a mine placed by the "Mine Launcher" after a short period of time.
- Fixed a graphical issue when constructing "Crystal Tower" via "Air Drop".
- Fixed the issue where items could be placed on top of "Conch Shell".
- Fixed the issue where the animation of hiding in the ground did not play properly when the "Cactus" monster was attacking.
- Fixed the issue where the bonus effect of buildings and monsters that had a bounce effect did not apply to projectiles that bounced.
- Fixed the issue where Eternity Cube's platform installation skill ignored "Mystic Barrier" and was installed.
Thank you for enjoying our game 💖 and feedback is always welcome. 😊
